A 4-year-old girl lost her life this morning in an apartment in Pisa where a fire broke out. Five people were rescued

A terrible tragedy occurred this morning, Sunday 25 August, in Santa Croce sull’Arno, a town in the province of Pisa: a 4 year old girl lost her life in a fire developed inside an apartment.

Fire in Pisa: 4-year-old girl dies

The little girl, found unconscious by a team of firefighters who intervened to put out the flames, died shortly after arriving at the Empoli hospital. Five people were rescued.

The reconstruction of the dramatic fire in which a 4-year-old girl lost her life

A tragic fire broke out today in the Pisa area it cost the life of a 4 year old girlThe flames spread inside a building located on the second floor of a building in the centre of Santa Croce sull’Arno (Pisa), in Turi Street.

Once the alarm was raised, the Pisa fire brigade command intervened on site with several teams. The fire spread very quickly and, when the rescuers arrived, it had already affected more than one room of the house.

Fire broke out in an apartment in the province of Pisa

A first team of firefighters who intervened on the spot immediately evacuated the five people living in the apartment adjacent to the one affected by the fire. Specifically, it was three children and two adults, including a pregnant woman.

The second team, instead, took care of putting out the fire. And it is precisely at this point that the firefighters would have found an unconscious little girl. The little girl was immediately handed over to the care of the 118 health personnel who promptly arrived at the scene of the accident and proceeded with resuscitation operations. The little girl’s conditions, however, immediately appeared extremely serious for smoke inhalation.

Transferred with the utmost urgency to the hospital in Empoli, unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for the little girl: She died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

intervention of the firefighters

At the scene of the tragedy, in addition to the paramedics and firefighters, the carabinieriThe agents will in fact have to establish the exact dynamics of the dramatic event and ascertain the causes that triggered the fire.