Apartment burglaries | Kerttu Hartikainen’s home was broken into while the family was sleeping – then he acted in a way that is not recommended

The Hartikainen’s home was broken into while the family was sleeping. Kyösti Aalto, on the other hand, would never have believed that his house would be broken into. Now they tell you what it feels like when someone breaks into your home.

Qan indulgence. Maybe one of the kids went to the bathroom. Another crash. Gastric disease?

Friday’s Independence Day had changed to Saturday morning in 2019, when Kerttu Hartikainen woke up at home in Vapaala, Vantaa, on the top floor of a detached house.