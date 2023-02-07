Home page World

From: Patrick Freiwah

Living near the Eiffel Tower? A bit more is due than the already horrendously high rents in the city of love. © Ralf Krüger/dpa

Paris is not only the city of love, but also the city of high rents. An apartment advertisement attracts the displeasure of many users. They propose countermeasures.

Paris/Munich – Excessive rents in cities make life difficult for many people in Germany. However, this phenomenon occurs far beyond national borders – for example in France. The real estate advertisement for a mini-apartment in the French capital Paris has been met with malice and angry reactions on social media. With the indication of “perceived square meters” the offered accommodation is inflated in terms of size.

The result was mocking comments on the ad, and a number of people shook their heads in the face of such conditions. “The real estate agents in Paris no longer know what else to think up,” writes a user, for example, with regard to the apartment advertisement, in which the 11.53 square meter apartment, minus sloping ceilings and stairs, according to legal regulations, is “felt as 16 square meters”. is touted.

Living in Paris is a luxury: the ad on the Internet is ridiculed – “don’t worry”

Commentators give advice on how to react to such a real estate advertisement: “Answer that you are willing to pay rent of 100 euros – feels like 1000 euros,” suggests another user, as the French broadcaster BFMTV describes. “It’s a 12 square meter apartment by law, but we put mirrors on all the walls so it really feels like 70-75 square meters if you sit in the middle, don’t worry,” another person shared.

For a small apartment in Paris there is a house in the French provinces

Many urban areas have mutated into single cities – therefore smaller living spaces in particular are subject to strict demand. Another user commented on the fundamental problem of the very small and expensive apartments in Paris: “Paris is really insane, for renting a bad room you pay for a nice apartment or a house in the province, I understand people not those who dream of living in Paris.”

However, not only Paris is known for exorbitant rents. The housing shortage has long since hit major German cities as well. (PF with dpa material)