Apart from the 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad which were found Kovid-19 positive last week, all the other members have come negative in the new test report. The CEO of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise gave this information on Tuesday.

Vishwanathan had earlier said that 13 players who were found positive earlier in the test on Monday have also come negative, including Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar and India-A batsman Rituraj Gaikwad.

CEO Vishwanathan told Dubai, “Apart from the 13 members of the team, all the other Kovid-19 have been found negative. He will have another trial on Thursday, September 3. If all goes well, we can start training from Friday, September 4.

He said, “Deepak and Rituraj will complete a 14-day isolation and will join training after being found negative as per rules.” After the isolation time is complete, the 13 infected members of the team will be tested again. The IPL will begin in the UAE from 19 September due to rising cases of Corona virus in India.

These results are a relief news for one of the most popular teams of IPL. Apart from Chahar and Rituraj, most of the members found positive are part of CSK’s social media team or other staff who have nothing to do with the coaching responsibility.

Senior cricketer Suresh Raina has returned home due to personal reasons. Some of his relatives were attacked in Punjab and in the midst of this family tragedy he wanted to live with his wife and child. CSK has not yet sought any alternative for Raina.

There is talk of giving franchisees ample time to train but there is a possibility that they may take on Mumbai Indians in the first match of IPL on 19 September. It is learned that IPL matches will be held in the three cities Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi right from the start of the league.