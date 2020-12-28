Castive words are often seen instead of numbers on the number plate of a vehicle. But it is legally wrong. Not only this, the size of the letter of the number and its handwriting should be in accordance with the rule. Apart from this, if anything is written, then action will be taken. The UP Police and Transport Department are cutting the challan of the vehicles on which caste letters are being written.Please tell that the UP Police and Transport Department started this action when they complained about it on Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS). On one hand, UP Police and Transport Department is taking action and on the other hand the violation of Motor Vehicle Act is still continuing like normal days.

It should also not be written on the number plate of the vehicle

On the streets of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, you will see vehicles written with caste words in place of numbers on the number plate every morning and evening. Apart from the caste words on these number plates, the Government of Uttar Pradesh, UP Police, Judges, MPs, Lawyers, Journalists and MLAs will be found. Apart from these, on the number plates, you will be seen on the streets of Lucknow. Action can also be taken on getting this written.

First time a challan of 500 rupees for violations

According to the Transport Department, nothing other than the number should be written on the number plate. The number should also be according to the fixed format. Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act is a penal provision for violations. For the first time there is an invoice of five hundred for violation of rules and Rs 1500 for violation again.

Vehicle can be invoiced

According to the Transport Department, there is no such provision that you cannot write on the glass of the car or on any other part. But this can also be taken under section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act and the vehicle can be challaned.

Harshal Prabhu complained

The person on whose complaint the UP Police and Transport Department started action is a resident of Maharashtra. The person’s name is Harshal Prabhu. Action is being taken only after the complaint of Harshal Prabhu. Harshal Prabhu demanded that such trains should be sewed.