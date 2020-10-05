Festive season in the country is near. In such a situation, car companies are eyeing more and more sales. Because this year, due to the corona virus epidemic, the loss that the car companies have suffered, they would like to compensate during the festive season. In view of this, the country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is giving discounts on its selected cars to increase sales. Let us know how much discount the company is giving on which car.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

When you buy this Maruti car in October, you are getting a discount of about 44,000 rupees. This includes a cash discount of Rs 14,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti’s small SUV is also being exempted this month. A press discount of 23 thousand rupees, exchange bonus of 20 thousand rupees and corporate discount of 5 thousand is being given.

Maruti Suzuki Ecco

The company is offering a discount of Rs 38,000 on Maruti Suzuki Eeco. This includes a cash discount bonus of Rs 13,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Apart from these, the company is also giving discounts on Celerio. A discount of Rs 53,000 is being given by the company on this car. It is being given cash of Rs 28,000, exchange of Rs 20,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Finally, talking about Maruti Alto, buying this car this month will be a profitable deal. The company is giving a cash discount of Rs 21 thousand, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000 on this car. You are being given a total discount of Rs 41,000 on Alto.

Hyundai is also giving discounts

Hyundai is soon to launch the next generation model of Hyundai i20 in India. At the same time, before the launch of the new model, the company is giving a discount of up to Rs 75,000 on the current generation model of this car. This discount is the biggest discount ever available on this car.

