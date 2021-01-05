New Delhi Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana’s first film as a lead hero ‘Helmet’ is going to be released. He has revealed the reason behind this title of the film. Aparshakti says that even in big cities like Mumbai and Delhi, people hesitate to speak a pack of condoms. People buy under its different name. “The term helmet has been used for condoms,” he said in an interview.

Aparshakti further said, “This film is about condoms and this time is about how strange it is for people to ask for a pack of condoms at medical stores even today. Even in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai. It is a situation-based comedy film, but it’s not like people will keep talking about condoms throughout the film! “

Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in important roles

Helmet directed by Satram Ramani is a comedy film that depicts the ground reality of major parts of the country, where talking about safety for sex is awkward. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.

Eat at baba’s dhaba

Recently, Aparshakti Khurana has shared a video through her Instagram account. In this video, he can be seen outside Baba Ka Dhaba in Delhi. Along with this, he has also shared a picture. In which the old Baba can be seen laughing in Baba's Dhaba. Apart from sharing it on social media, he wrote that 'I had promised Gaurav Vasan that whenever I come to Delhi, Baba's dhaba will eat something. Finally we have done it.

