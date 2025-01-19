Now that Christmas is over and we have gone to family meals, friends, business dinners…, we have modified our diet a little. There is absolutely nothing wrong with it, although you may feel that feeling of heaviness and bloating in your stomach area.

Don’t worry, today we can find different natural remedies for abdominal bloatinga condition very present among women. From food, infusions, hot water bottles, or postures with the legs up. That’s what this article is about, a position or asana that can relieve these discomforts, in addition to improving back pain.

We refer to the Apanasanaa yoga posture or asana that we can find anywhere on the internet. But do you know what it can do for you? Generally, yoga is known as a discipline that increases flexibility, relieves back pain, or reduces stress, among others. But also could put an end to abdominal bloating. This is what Paula Butragueño, yoga specialist and mindfulness coach, has shared on her social networks. Also, you have mentioned other asanas that can reduce a swollen belly.

What benefits does the Apanasana posture have?



Among the various exercises that you can find for reduce belly inflammation is the yoga posture Apanasana. As the specialist explains, “Christmas dinners can be delicious… but also heavy! If you are looking to relieve that feeling of bloating and give your body a break, try these yoga postures that promote digestion.”

Apanasana is performed with knees to chest. To begin, Butragueño points out that you should do a gentle massage by bringing your knees to your chest and moving slowly from side to side. “This position helps eliminate gas and relieves heaviness,” he adds. If we talk about abdominal swelling, we see that it has a great presence among womensometimes due to hormonal factors.

Other positions that can help you reduce abdominal swelling according to the instructor are:

Child’s Pose (Balasana). Relax the abdomen and stimulate the digestive organs while releasing tension. Spinal Torsion (Ardha Matsyendrasana). Perfect for detoxifying the body, stimulating the digestive system and releasing accumulations in the abdomen.

The teacher’s advice is to do these postures 2 hours after a heavy meal to “help your body process food better.” For her part, the athlete and yoga teacher @moniyogii He has shared with his followers on Instagram the benefits of Apanasana on the back, among others.

First of all, this asana stretches and revitalizes the back and spine, reduces tension in the muscles, massages the organs of the abdomen, improves digestion and prevents constipation.





How to do apanasana or knees to chest

How to do apanasana step by step freepik

To take full advantage of the benefits of this posture, it is necessary to do it step by step, in a correct way. The Yoga and Meditation teacher by Yoga Alliance, Rosa, has published the key points.

To do this, you have to lie on your back, carefully and bend your knees to your chest. Hold them as close to your chest as you can. And if you feel like it you can bring your chin closer to your knee. Relax your shoulders toward the floor, then lower your head and hold the flexion completely. Do the movement from the hipsbringing your knees as close as you can.

Also you can do it in a more dynamic way. That is, separating and bringing your knees together or even making smaller turns with your knees to one side and the other. Another way is to make larger circles. Everything “depends on where you want to massage in your lower back or lumbar sacral area,” he points out.

Among other things, Apanasana helps “relieve accumulated tension in the lower back“, providing a gentle but effective stretch. All of this relieves pain and improves flexibility. In this sense, Rosa points out that it is ideal for those who spend a lot of time sitting or experience stress in this area of ​​the body.

Its role in improving digestion is very important: “stimulates the digestive system“. And by gently massaging the abdominal organs, it promotes better intestinal transit and helps relieve bloating and constipation. You can accompany these practices with natural remedies such as lavender chamomile infusion, perfect not only for digestion, but also to alleviate the menstrual pains.

Do you want to receive the best health and women’s content in your email every Thursday for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.