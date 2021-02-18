More than half concern investment fraud, especially with

Crypto assets

Vienna (APA-ots) – Whistleblowers, i.e. mostly anonymous whistleblowers who

Abuses in supervised companies, dubious providers or

Report market practices have become an important one

Source of information for the Financial Market Authority (FMA) developed. So

In 2020, 278 references were made about the

Whistleblower platform introduced on the FMA website

new record since the system was introduced in 2014, and a

Increase of 57% in the past five years alone. There

prove to be relevant for supervision in around nine out of ten reports.

Of the 245 clues that actually fall within the purview of the

FMA concerned, around half related to investment fraud (120) and

on unauthorized business operations (9), i.e. providing

Financial services requiring a license without the additional

required authorization. Almost a third (77 indications) commented

suspected misconduct at banks, only four concerned

Insurance companies and pension funds. 19 concerned that

Securities business, 15 suspicion of money laundering.

Strong trust in the FMA’s reporting system

“Our web-based whistleblower platform guarantees that

Whistleblowers technically absolute anonymity. The information will be

cryptographically encrypted, so it is neither for us nor for

Law enforcement agencies possible to technically inform the informant

identify, “said the board of directors of the FMA, Helmut Ettl and Eduard

Müller: “That creates trust and security, and is one of the

essential reasons why this information channel is becoming more and more popular

Encouraged. “At the same time make an anonymous, as well

secure mailbox the communication between the authority and the

Whistleblower, if this allows. “Our

Whistleblower platform is such an important one – often also preventive

effective – instrument in the fight against investment fraud as well as dubious

Market practices. Abuses can often be recognized early, and

Damage can thereby be limited or completely prevented. It does

makes a valuable contribution to protecting consumers, investors and

Believer, “so Ettl and Müller.

Two thirds of the references to investment fraud concern today

Offers related to crypto assets and so-called virtual

Currencies, the distribution of which is via dubious or criminal

Online trading platforms on the Internet are often advertised

via social media such as Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok or Telegram. Next

The criminal trade is taking away the distribution of fraudulent crypto assets

with virtual currencies continues to grow. On the dubious

Trading platforms are particularly financial

Contracts for difference (CFDs), foreign currency trading (FOREX) or binary

Options offered as well as supposedly automated trading with

such alleged investment products. Warning: the offer

binary options for retail investors is banned in the EU, that of CFDs

severely restricted by regulations. A third of the clues on

Investment fraud involved fraudulent offers with traditional ones

Investment products such as stocks or gold and various forms of

Advance fraud.

Whistleblower notices have seven investor warnings in 2020,

42 reports to the public prosecutor’s office and a large number

official procedures of the FMA as well as criminal findings.

