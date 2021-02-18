More than half concern investment fraud, especially with
Crypto assets
Vienna (APA-ots) – Whistleblowers, i.e. mostly anonymous whistleblowers who
Abuses in supervised companies, dubious providers or
Report market practices have become an important one
Source of information for the Financial Market Authority (FMA) developed. So
In 2020, 278 references were made about the
Whistleblower platform introduced on the FMA website
new record since the system was introduced in 2014, and a
Increase of 57% in the past five years alone. There
prove to be relevant for supervision in around nine out of ten reports.
Of the 245 clues that actually fall within the purview of the
FMA concerned, around half related to investment fraud (120) and
on unauthorized business operations (9), i.e. providing
Financial services requiring a license without the additional
required authorization. Almost a third (77 indications) commented
suspected misconduct at banks, only four concerned
Insurance companies and pension funds. 19 concerned that
Securities business, 15 suspicion of money laundering.
Strong trust in the FMA’s reporting system
“Our web-based whistleblower platform guarantees that
Whistleblowers technically absolute anonymity. The information will be
cryptographically encrypted, so it is neither for us nor for
Law enforcement agencies possible to technically inform the informant
identify, “said the board of directors of the FMA, Helmut Ettl and Eduard
Müller: “That creates trust and security, and is one of the
essential reasons why this information channel is becoming more and more popular
Encouraged. “At the same time make an anonymous, as well
secure mailbox the communication between the authority and the
Whistleblower, if this allows. “Our
Whistleblower platform is such an important one – often also preventive
effective – instrument in the fight against investment fraud as well as dubious
Market practices. Abuses can often be recognized early, and
Damage can thereby be limited or completely prevented. It does
makes a valuable contribution to protecting consumers, investors and
Believer, “so Ettl and Müller.
Two thirds of the references to investment fraud concern today
Offers related to crypto assets and so-called virtual
Currencies, the distribution of which is via dubious or criminal
Online trading platforms on the Internet are often advertised
via social media such as Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok or Telegram. Next
The criminal trade is taking away the distribution of fraudulent crypto assets
with virtual currencies continues to grow. On the dubious
Trading platforms are particularly financial
Contracts for difference (CFDs), foreign currency trading (FOREX) or binary
Options offered as well as supposedly automated trading with
such alleged investment products. Warning: the offer
binary options for retail investors is banned in the EU, that of CFDs
severely restricted by regulations. A third of the clues on
Investment fraud involved fraudulent offers with traditional ones
Investment products such as stocks or gold and various forms of
Advance fraud.
Whistleblower notices have seven investor warnings in 2020,
42 reports to the public prosecutor’s office and a large number
official procedures of the FMA as well as criminal findings.
