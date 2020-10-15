APA ots news: What Austrian cities can learn from the “15-minute metropolis” Paris – BILD

According to the WHO, road traffic is the largest air polluter in cities –

84% of those questioned see quality of life through emissions

impaired

Vienna (APA-ots) – 89 percent of Austrians want emissions in

Urgently reduce road traffic. 84 percent make noise,

Air pollution and other health risks

Impact responsible – so the results of the

representative survey “Kapsch TrafficCom Index 2020”.

New traffic concepts such as the “15-minute metropolis” in Paris show

the way to experience people with clean air and

to add less traffic in the post-corona period.

The negative effects of road traffic are after

Lockdown of the corona crisis very quickly on the political agenda

returned. In Germany, the introduction of a

City tolls are discussed, in other countries the so-called

ŽLow Emission ZonesŽ. Nothing less than an urban planning one

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is following the revolution

their concept of the “15-minute city”: The Parisians

should be within a quarter of an hour on foot or by bike

can achieve everything on their doorstep that is needed for life:

Grocery stores, health centers, schools, and parks

Jobs. To make that possible, the mayor had in

as a first step, central traffic axes are blocked for cars and

converted into bicycle expressways.

Zwtl .: What we can learn from the “15-minute city”

“The city of Paris has succeeded with a new transport concept

to react quickly to the corona crisis and the population that

To facilitate ŽSocial DistancingŽ, “says Gerd Gröbminger, Vice

President Sales at Kapsch TrafficCom. “The concept of

15-minute city contains a lot of correct cornerstones – but it is one

very long-term approach that takes a long time to implement. Around

road traffic emissions increase to the level now reached

hold and, in the future, lower it already exists today

smart transport systems that enable quick success and

at the same time lay the basis for flexible long-term changes. “

Zwtl .: What opportunities digital technology offers

Many future-oriented cities pursue the goal of the streets

to clear for bicycles and pedestrians. “But if the traffic

is only moved to other city districts through car-free zones,

it lacks a resounding effect, “says Gröbminger

For this reason, the expert recommends a digitally networked

Introduce mobility management. This includes, for example, a

Traffic-dependent control of traffic lights. In pilot cities it would

Congestion times reduced by up to 25 percent. The wide

The spread of SIM cards and GPS also made it possible

receive real-time data from all road users and thus

control mobility intelligently. “For quick success you should

politicians work with the authorities to develop a mobility strategy

set up the opportunities for digitally networked road users

be made usable. Instead of getting into driving bans for cars too

exhaust, it is important to comprehensively manage people’s mobility

and control. Smart city solutions are already available today to help

people’s experiences with cleaner air and less traffic

for the post-Corona period. “

Occasionally: Via the survey “Kapsch TrafficCom Index

The Kapsch TrafficCom Index has with the support of a

international market research institute representative of the population

a total of 9,000 participants in 9 countries at their current

Traffic situation, traffic jams and strategies to improve the

Traffic management surveyed: USA (N = 1,000), Argentina (N = 1,000),

Chile (N = 1,000), UK (N = 1,000), Germany (N = 1,000), Austria

(N = 1,000), France (N = 1,000), Spain (N = 1,000), Australia

(N = 1,000).

Sometimes: Via Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally recognized provider of

Transport solutions for sustainable mobility. Our innovative

Solutions in the application areas of tolls, traffic management,

Demand management and mobility services contribute to one

healthier world without traffic jams.

We have been successful in more than 50 countries around the globe

Projects implemented. With our one-stop solutions, we cover that

entire value chain of our customers, from components to

Design through to implementation and operation of systems.

As part of the Kapsch Group, headquartered in Vienna, Kapsch

TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than

30 countries and has been in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007

(Symbol: KTCG) noted. The around 5,100 employees and

Kapsch TrafficCom employees generated revenue in the financial year

2019/20 sales of EUR 731.2 million.

