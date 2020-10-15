APA ots news: What Austrian cities can learn from the “15-minute metropolis” Paris – BILD
According to the WHO, road traffic is the largest air polluter in cities –
84% of those questioned see quality of life through emissions
impaired
Vienna (APA-ots) – 89 percent of Austrians want emissions in
Urgently reduce road traffic. 84 percent make noise,
Air pollution and other health risks
Impact responsible – so the results of the
representative survey “Kapsch TrafficCom Index 2020”.
New traffic concepts such as the “15-minute metropolis” in Paris show
the way to experience people with clean air and
to add less traffic in the post-corona period.
The negative effects of road traffic are after
Lockdown of the corona crisis very quickly on the political agenda
returned. In Germany, the introduction of a
City tolls are discussed, in other countries the so-called
ŽLow Emission ZonesŽ. Nothing less than an urban planning one
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is following the revolution
their concept of the “15-minute city”: The Parisians
should be within a quarter of an hour on foot or by bike
can achieve everything on their doorstep that is needed for life:
Grocery stores, health centers, schools, and parks
Jobs. To make that possible, the mayor had in
as a first step, central traffic axes are blocked for cars and
converted into bicycle expressways.
Zwtl .: What we can learn from the “15-minute city”
“The city of Paris has succeeded with a new transport concept
to react quickly to the corona crisis and the population that
To facilitate ŽSocial DistancingŽ, “says Gerd Gröbminger, Vice
President Sales at Kapsch TrafficCom. “The concept of
15-minute city contains a lot of correct cornerstones – but it is one
very long-term approach that takes a long time to implement. Around
road traffic emissions increase to the level now reached
hold and, in the future, lower it already exists today
smart transport systems that enable quick success and
at the same time lay the basis for flexible long-term changes. “
Zwtl .: What opportunities digital technology offers
Many future-oriented cities pursue the goal of the streets
to clear for bicycles and pedestrians. “But if the traffic
is only moved to other city districts through car-free zones,
it lacks a resounding effect, “says Gröbminger
For this reason, the expert recommends a digitally networked
Introduce mobility management. This includes, for example, a
Traffic-dependent control of traffic lights. In pilot cities it would
Congestion times reduced by up to 25 percent. The wide
The spread of SIM cards and GPS also made it possible
receive real-time data from all road users and thus
control mobility intelligently. “For quick success you should
politicians work with the authorities to develop a mobility strategy
set up the opportunities for digitally networked road users
be made usable. Instead of getting into driving bans for cars too
exhaust, it is important to comprehensively manage people’s mobility
and control. Smart city solutions are already available today to help
people’s experiences with cleaner air and less traffic
for the post-Corona period. “
Occasionally: Via the survey “Kapsch TrafficCom Index
The Kapsch TrafficCom Index has with the support of a
international market research institute representative of the population
a total of 9,000 participants in 9 countries at their current
Traffic situation, traffic jams and strategies to improve the
Traffic management surveyed: USA (N = 1,000), Argentina (N = 1,000),
Chile (N = 1,000), UK (N = 1,000), Germany (N = 1,000), Austria
(N = 1,000), France (N = 1,000), Spain (N = 1,000), Australia
(N = 1,000).
Sometimes: Via Kapsch TrafficCom
Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally recognized provider of
Transport solutions for sustainable mobility. Our innovative
Solutions in the application areas of tolls, traffic management,
Demand management and mobility services contribute to one
healthier world without traffic jams.
We have been successful in more than 50 countries around the globe
Projects implemented. With our one-stop solutions, we cover that
entire value chain of our customers, from components to
Design through to implementation and operation of systems.
As part of the Kapsch Group, headquartered in Vienna, Kapsch
TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than
30 countries and has been in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007
(Symbol: KTCG) noted. The around 5,100 employees and
Kapsch TrafficCom employees generated revenue in the financial year
2019/20 sales of EUR 731.2 million.
