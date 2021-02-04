APA ots news: OMV: 2 billion euro divestment program on track – second divestment package announced

* Transactions already signed will result in a 2021

Deleveraging effect of more than EUR 1 billion

* The second divestment package comprises OMV’s business in

Slovenia and Borealis’ nitrogen business

Announcement of a third divestment package in

During the year

OMV, the international, integrated oil, gas and

Chemical company with headquarters in Vienna announced in March 2020

Disposal program of EUR 2 billion until the end of 2021. The

Company made great strides in 2020 and could

Agreements on the three assets of the first divestment package

sign: the sale of the 51% stake in the

Gas logistics subsidiary Gas Connect Austria, the sale of OMV

Gas station business in Germany and the sale of the upstream

Business in Kazakhstan. Completion of all three disposals

will – subject to the necessary regulatory approvals

– expected for 2021. Overall, the first package becomes one

lead to a significant debt relief effect of more than EUR 1 billion.

Today OMV has a second package with two sales

announced:

* The sale of the OMV business in Slovenia, where OMV

currently 120 filling stations under the brands OMV, Eurotruck,

Avanti and Discount operates. With his restricted

Integration into the downstream oil value chain

The divestment of this business takes another step in the

Optimization of the OMV portfolio.

* The OMV subsidiary Borealis has decided one

Including divestment process of their nitrogen business

Fertilizers, technical nitrogen and melamine products too

start. The company’s shares in the

Fertilizer production facilities in the Netherlands and in

Belgium (“Rosier”) are currently in the possible sales process

not considered. Borealis will continue to focus on the

Core Activities – Providing innovative solutions in the field

of polyolefins and basic chemicals – focus. This

expands OMV’s value chain in the direction of

high quality chemical products and supports the

Transformation towards a circular economy.

“We are well on our way, our crucial one

To implement divestment program. With this second divestment package

OMV is taking another big step towards fulfillment

our promise of quick debt relief, “said Rainer

Seele, CEO and General Manager of OMV.

The company will have a third later this year

Announce divestment package. With the sales program

OMV intends the leverage without

Reduce lease liabilities to around 30% by the end of 2021.

Background information:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV produces and markets oil and gas as well as chemical

Solution concepts in a responsible manner and develops innovative ones

Solutions for a circular economy. With a group turnover of

EUR 17 billion and a workforce of around 26,000 (incl.

Borealis) in 2020, OMV is one of the largest listed companies

Industrial company in Austria. In the upstream area, OMV

has a strong base in Central and Eastern Europe as well as a

balanced international portfolio with Middle East &

Africa, the North Sea, Russia and Asia-Pacific as others

Core regions. In 2020 the average daily production was around

463,000 boe / d. In the downstream area, OMV operates three

Refineries in Europe and has a 15% stake in ADNOC

Refining and ADNOC Global Trading, with an annual capacity of

24.9 million tons. The company operates around 2,100 gas stations in

ten European countries. OMV has gas storage facilities in

Austria and Germany. In 2020 OMV will have around 164 TWh of natural gas

sold.

In the chemical sector, OMV operates through its subsidiary Borealis

one of the global leaders in advanced and

circular polyolefin solutions and European market leader

in the areas of basic chemicals, plant nutrients and

mechanical recycling of plastics. Borealis is in more than 120

Countries active. In 2020, Borealis had sales of

EUR 6.8 billion. Together with two important joint ventures –

Borouge (with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, in the

United Arab Emirates) and Baystar (with Total, in the

USA), Borealis supplies products and services to customers

the whole world.

Sustainability is an integral part of OMV

Corporate strategy. OMV supports the transition to a

Lower carbon economy and has measurable targets for reducing the

CO2 intensity and the introduction of new energy and petrochemical

Solutions set.

