APA ots news: OMV: 2 billion euro divestment program on track – second divestment package announced
* Transactions already signed will result in a 2021
Deleveraging effect of more than EUR 1 billion
* The second divestment package comprises OMV’s business in
Slovenia and Borealis’ nitrogen business
Announcement of a third divestment package in
During the year
OMV, the international, integrated oil, gas and
Chemical company with headquarters in Vienna announced in March 2020
Disposal program of EUR 2 billion until the end of 2021. The
Company made great strides in 2020 and could
Agreements on the three assets of the first divestment package
sign: the sale of the 51% stake in the
Gas logistics subsidiary Gas Connect Austria, the sale of OMV
Gas station business in Germany and the sale of the upstream
Business in Kazakhstan. Completion of all three disposals
will – subject to the necessary regulatory approvals
– expected for 2021. Overall, the first package becomes one
lead to a significant debt relief effect of more than EUR 1 billion.
Today OMV has a second package with two sales
announced:
* The sale of the OMV business in Slovenia, where OMV
currently 120 filling stations under the brands OMV, Eurotruck,
Avanti and Discount operates. With his restricted
Integration into the downstream oil value chain
The divestment of this business takes another step in the
Optimization of the OMV portfolio.
* The OMV subsidiary Borealis has decided one
Including divestment process of their nitrogen business
Fertilizers, technical nitrogen and melamine products too
start. The company’s shares in the
Fertilizer production facilities in the Netherlands and in
Belgium (“Rosier”) are currently in the possible sales process
not considered. Borealis will continue to focus on the
Core Activities – Providing innovative solutions in the field
of polyolefins and basic chemicals – focus. This
expands OMV’s value chain in the direction of
high quality chemical products and supports the
Transformation towards a circular economy.
“We are well on our way, our crucial one
To implement divestment program. With this second divestment package
OMV is taking another big step towards fulfillment
our promise of quick debt relief, “said Rainer
Seele, CEO and General Manager of OMV.
The company will have a third later this year
Announce divestment package. With the sales program
OMV intends the leverage without
Reduce lease liabilities to around 30% by the end of 2021.
Background information:
OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV produces and markets oil and gas as well as chemical
Solution concepts in a responsible manner and develops innovative ones
Solutions for a circular economy. With a group turnover of
EUR 17 billion and a workforce of around 26,000 (incl.
Borealis) in 2020, OMV is one of the largest listed companies
Industrial company in Austria. In the upstream area, OMV
has a strong base in Central and Eastern Europe as well as a
balanced international portfolio with Middle East &
Africa, the North Sea, Russia and Asia-Pacific as others
Core regions. In 2020 the average daily production was around
463,000 boe / d. In the downstream area, OMV operates three
Refineries in Europe and has a 15% stake in ADNOC
Refining and ADNOC Global Trading, with an annual capacity of
24.9 million tons. The company operates around 2,100 gas stations in
ten European countries. OMV has gas storage facilities in
Austria and Germany. In 2020 OMV will have around 164 TWh of natural gas
sold.
In the chemical sector, OMV operates through its subsidiary Borealis
one of the global leaders in advanced and
circular polyolefin solutions and European market leader
in the areas of basic chemicals, plant nutrients and
mechanical recycling of plastics. Borealis is in more than 120
Countries active. In 2020, Borealis had sales of
EUR 6.8 billion. Together with two important joint ventures –
Borouge (with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, in the
United Arab Emirates) and Baystar (with Total, in the
USA), Borealis supplies products and services to customers
the whole world.
Sustainability is an integral part of OMV
Corporate strategy. OMV supports the transition to a
Lower carbon economy and has measurable targets for reducing the
CO2 intensity and the introduction of new energy and petrochemical
Solutions set.
