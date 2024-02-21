Authorities in the US state of Alabama are considering executing another prisoner using pure nitrogen, an experimental method that has gained a controversial reputation. The agency reported this on February 21 Associated Press.

The office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has asked the state Supreme Court to set a date for the execution by nitrogen gas of 59-year-old Alan Eugene Miller, who received capital punishment for killing three people in a shootout in 1999, the agency said.

The exact date of execution is a matter of debate, as human rights activists cannot reach a consensus on the ethics of the execution method. This is due to the recorded seizures and convulsions of Kenneth Smith, who was executed at the end of January, who became the first person to be killed by court order using pure nitrogen.

“The results of the first experiment on humans have now been received, and they show that nitrogen asphyxiation is a painful, rather than a quick and painless method of execution,” reads the petition of prisoners sentenced to death to ban the experimental method.

Earlier, on January 26, the UN called the execution of a prisoner in the United States with nitrogen as torture. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stressed that this measure is incompatible with the fundamental right to life. He also called on all states to introduce a moratorium on the death penalty for its universal abolition.

On this day, it was reported that the death penalty was carried out for the first time in the United States using pure nitrogen. The execution of 58-year-old Kenneth Smith, convicted of murdering Elizabeth Sennett in 1988, took place in Atmore, Alabama. The American authorities resorted to this method because of the physiological characteristics of the convict, who did not find a suitable vein for a needle to execute him by lethal injection.

Prior to this, on January 25, the US Supreme Court did not postpone the execution. The justices rejected arguments from Smith's lawyers that the state's attempt to carry out a second execution after a botched lethal injection in 2022 would be unconstitutional.

The Alabama Supreme Court allowed the state to execute a prisoner using nitrogen gas in early November last year. The state joined Oklahoma and Mississippi in allowing nitrogen to be used as a form of execution.