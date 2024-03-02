Former US President Donald Trump won the caucuses (party vote) in Idaho with a result of almost 85% of the vote. This was reported on March 2 Associated Press (AR).

According to the agency's calculations, the ex-president is likely to collect 84.6% of the vote in Idaho, while his competitor, former US permanent representative to the UN Nikki Haley, received 13.5% of voters.

Earlier that day, in the US state of Illinois, a court ruled to exclude Trump from the Republican primary in this state, suspending the execution of the decision pending an appeal. It is indicated that local judge Tracy Porter made this decision amid debate about whether Trump could be disqualified from the primaries due to his possible involvement in the storming of the Capitol in 2021.

On February 27, it was reported that Trump was leading with 66% of the vote in the Republican primary in Michigan after 25% of the ballots had been processed.

On February 25, Trump won the South Carolina primary. He has almost 60% of the vote, while his rival Haley has 39.5%. The former American leader said the day before that he was surprised by such a confident victory in South Carolina. His candidacy, he noted, received twice as many votes as had ever been received in the state.

Haley congratulated Trump on his victory in the South Carolina primaries. At the same time, she emphasized that she was not going to leave the election race, despite the defeat in her home state.

On January 16, Trump, following the results of the caucuses in Iowa (a form of internal party selection for his subsequent participation in the elections), gained 51% of the vote. Second place went to DeSantis (21%), and third place went to Nikki Haley (19%).

Prior to this, on January 10, Reuters reported that 49% of Republicans plan to vote for Trump in the internal party primaries. The survey was conducted from January 3 to January 9, and more than 1.9 thousand Americans took part in it.

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Party congresses should be held in August-September, at which one candidate from each party will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.