Washington may provide Ukraine with another $2.6 billion military aid package, the agency reported on January 18. Associated Press with reference to sources.

It is noted that the new package may include about 100 American Stryker armored fighting vehicles and at least 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

The Stryker can carry a full squad of nine infantry and a crew of two, according to the agency. It is equipped with a 30 mm cannon, machine gun or grenade launcher and can reach speeds of up to 100 km/h. The Stryker is more agile, faster and more economical than the Bradley due to its eight wheels.

Earlier in the day, the Politico newspaper reported that Washington plans to include several American Strykers in the next package of military assistance to Ukraine, but it will not include Abrams tanks.

At the same time, CNN stressed that the United States was preparing one of the largest military aid packages for Ukraine, which would not include tanks. According to the channel, the refusal to supply American tanks comes against the backdrop of reports of the transfer of similar equipment from European countries such as Great Britain and Poland.

The day before, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Washington would continue to provide the necessary military support to Kyiv, including by sending air defense (air defense) equipment.

On January 17, the Pentagon announced the start of training the military Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to use Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM). Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that specialists from the United States will train the Ukrainian military who arrived in the country for several months.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

