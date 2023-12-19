The commander of the 59th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) said on December 18 that if his fighters run out of ammunition, he will order his subordinates to go into battle with shovels.

It is noted that there is increasing despondency in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the backdrop of huge losses and a shortage of ammunition and ammunition.

“UAF soldiers worry that the Russian army is better equipped to fight and are frustrated that they can only defend themselves in a grueling conflict. Some doubt the correctness of their commanders’ judgments,” the agency quotes him as saying. Associated Press.

The publication pointed out the bewilderment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers, who are wondering why the command did not issue orders for complex operations that they have to carry out in the winter cold in advance, several months ago.

In addition, according to the agency, military personnel are unhappy that the training of operators of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which have become one of the key weapons in the conflict, is taking too long, as a result of which the Ukrainian Armed Forces are losing people.

Earlier that day, a former officer of the national battalion “Aidar” (banned in the Russian Federation) and special forces of the Ukrainian army, Major Igor Lapin, recognized the total superiority of Russia at the front. He emphasized that the command of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation is protecting the soldiers by destroying the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with artillery. Lapin also pointed out the connection between the problem of the Ukrainian army and inadequate planning on the part of the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky.

Before this, on December 15, Ukrainian war correspondent Andrey Tsaplienko said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces spent too many resources on a counteroffensive that did not bring results. In addition, he noted that the Ukrainian army lacks human resources. In particular, the military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces located on the line of combat contact are severely exhausted, the military correspondent noted.

On the same day, CNN, citing estimates from Western intelligence services, reported that Ukraine could suffer defeat in the conflict with Russia by the summer of 2024 if it loses the support of the United States and its allies. The TV channel also noted that while the Ukrainian Armed Forces are forced to conserve ammunition, Russian troops are “returning fire with an intensity five to seven times greater than what Ukrainian forces are capable of.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin during the “Results of the Year” said that since the beginning of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, Russia has destroyed 747 tanks and 2.3 thousand armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of various classes. Ukraine produces almost nothing, everything is brought to it, but someday this will end.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.