The Associated Press, with a shot by freelance photojournalist Ali Mahmud, won first place in the 'Team Picture Story of the Year' from the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri. The photo shows the semi-naked body of Shani Louk, a 23-year-old German-Israeli, in a pickup truck belonging to Hamas terrorists on October 7 after the attack on the Nova Festival.

The young girl's father, Nissim Louk, told the Israeli broadcaster Ynet that I am happy that the photo won the prize. «It's positive that the photo won the award – he declared -, it is one of the most important images of the last 50 years. These photos shape human memory. I think it's a good thing to use them to inform the future. This is the history. In 100 years they will look and know what happened here.”

Nissim Louk added that the image of his daughter and that of Noa Argamani, taken hostage by Hamas militants on a motorbike, are images that “symbolize this era.”

The AP and Reuters – which published the photo – were accused by the girl's relatives and other participants at the Nova festival, where the kidnapping took place, of having employed a photographer who had accompanied the militiamen in the attack.