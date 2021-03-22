Aoun surprised Hariri’s statement about the formation of a Lebanese government

Lebanese President Michel Aoun responded, today, Monday, to statements made by Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Jerry earlier today.

A spokesman for the Lebanese presidency said that President Aoun was “surprised” by Hariri’s statements.

The spokesman denied that Aoun had insisted on the “blocking third” in the new government.

And the spokesman said in a statement, “All words spoken by the appointed prime minister … about that the president of the republic does not form a (government), but rather issues, is a statement that contradicts the charter and the constitution and is unacceptable, because his signature to issue the authoring decree is constructive and not declarative, otherwise the agreement will be denied. Participation, which is at the core of our constitutional system, has disappeared. As for the blocking third, it was never answered by the president. ”

Earlier today, after a meeting with Aoun, Hariri had said that the latter had insisted that his political allies obtain a disrupted majority in the government.

Hariri added that Aoun sent him yesterday a list containing “a second group in which he has a distribution of bags among the sects and parties with a message telling me that it is advisable to fill it in.”

He continued, saying, “With all transparency, I will tell you what I told him today: Firstly, this is unacceptable because the president-designate did not work for him to prepare papers from anyone or the job of a president of the republic to form a government. Secondly, because our constitution clearly states that the prime minister forms and puts names and discusses his formation with his Excellency ».

The lack of agreement came after a positive sign on Thursday when Aoun and Hariri met, and the latter said that the priority was to form a government that would resume talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Lebanon suffers a financial crisis.

Since late 2019, politicians have not agreed on a rescue plan that would enable Lebanon to obtain the foreign funding it desperately needs.