Lebanese President Michel Aoun granted, this evening, Wednesday, two options for Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

Political differences between the various Lebanese parties have prevented the formation of the government since Hariri was appointed to it last October.

“I invite him to Baabda Palace for the immediate formation of the government, in agreement with me,” Aoun said in a televised speech.

The Lebanese president added, “But if he finds himself unable to compose and presides over a national salvation government that addresses the dangerous situations that the country and its people are suffering from, then he must make room for everyone capable of composing.”

He affirmed, “My call is resolute and sincere to the President-designate until he immediately initiates one of the two available options.”

Hariri was assigned the mission after the resignation of Hassan Diab’s government on August 10, following the Beirut port bombing on August 4.

In addition to the government formation crisis, Lebanon suffers from a financial crisis that led to an unprecedented deterioration of the currency against the US dollar.