Aoun announces a pleasant surprise regarding the formation of a Lebanese government

Lebanese President Michel Aoun confirmed today, Thursday, that there is a high priority to form a new government that enjoys the confidence of the House of Representatives.

Aoun said, during his meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his accompanying delegation at the Baabda Palace in Beirut, according to the Lebanese presidency, through its account on “Twitter” today, that he “will continue to make efforts to reach practical results despite the internal and external obstacles, and the failure of the concerned parties to respond. By following the constitutional principles and methodology adopted in authoring

Governments ».

He stressed that the implementation of reforms, which constitute the financial audit, the first item of the French initiative announced on the first of last September, is essential for the advancement of Lebanon and restoring the confidence of the Lebanese and the international community.

Aoun pointed out that he presented Minister Le Drian the stages of the government formation process, explaining the constitutional responsibilities entrusted to him under the trustworthy constitution and his responsibility to maintain political and sectarian balance during the formation of the government, stressing the cost of wasted time to complete the formation process.

Aoun asked Le Drian to assist France and European countries in recovering money smuggled abroad, stressing that this would help achieve reforms and prosecute those who misused public funds or European funds provided to Lebanon, or wasted funds through corruption or laundering them.

Aoun conveyed his greetings to the French President, Emmanuel Macron, thanking him for his constant interest in Lebanon and his eagerness to assist it in all political, social, health and educational fields.

Today, the French Foreign Minister met President Aoun and left without making a statement, heading to Ain al-Tineh to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Le Drian arrived in Beirut this morning, in an effort to find a way out of the Lebanese crisis.

Saad Hariri was assigned, on October 22, to form a new government to succeed the government of Hassan Diab, who submitted the resignation of his government on August 10, against the backdrop of the August 4 bombing that rocked the port of Beirut.

The formation of a new government that Hariri wants from specialists and 18 ministers has stalled, after 18 visits by Hariri to the President of the Republic.

It is noteworthy that the formation of the government takes place by consensus between the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic, according to the Lebanese constitution.