It is not being the season of Houssem Aouar. With many ups and downs and with some act of rebellion during these months, Aouar’s game has not been that of previous campaigns. Despite everything, the Olympique de Lyon midfielder has a lot of pull. Several Premier League teams, with Arsenal and Liverpool leading the way; PSG and Real Madrid, on the express recommendation of Zidane, follow in the footsteps of the 22-year-old footballer.



L’Equipe informs that Lyon do not want to definitively close the door to a sale of the midfielder. Lyon do not want to sell, but neither do they want to castled and will listen to offers. The French press says that the starting price is € 30M. A real bargain for the team that finally gets the hang of it. Jean- Michel Aulas needs cash and he would be willing to give in to close a transfer for the French international. Moussa Dembélé, on loan from Atlético de Madrid, is another of the players who would be used to raise money this summer. It will not be the only march in the French team, since Memphis Depay ends his contract and will sign free for another club (Barcelona and Juventus are still the favorites).

BeSoccer



Lyon’s ‘8’ has had a very discreet season. He has even lost his position in Lyon’s midfield in recent games. Still, he has scored 7 goals, the last in his team’s win against Llorient that keeps him in the fight for one of the three access places to the Champions League. A classification for the maximum club competition that if not produced would make it easier for Aouar to decide on a change of scenery this summer. At the moment, Monaco wins the game.

Zidane, his main supporter

Zidane already showed his admiration for the Franco-Algerian last October: “I am sure that one day I could play for Real Madrid …”. If Zidane continues at Real Madrid, Aouar could be the perfect replacement for Isco in the white squad, should the Spanish international leave the team this summer. Aouar would fit into the rotation of the center of the white field, along with Federico Valverde to be a replacement of guarantees to Modric and Kroos.