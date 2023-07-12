A month ago the midfielder showed up already speaking Italian. Then on the field he also earned praise from Matic. Will he find space among the holders?
Signals. A little over a month ago, on 11 June, Houssem Aouar presented himself to Roma by releasing the first interview on Roma’s social channels in perfect Italian with French nuances. “I’ve already started studying it out of respect for the club that bought me and its fans,” explained the 25-year-old ex-Lyon midfielder, who signed for the Giallorossi club on a free agent basis. A move that was an indication of great intelligence and availability, if you consider that – two or three years after their arrival – there are still several players in our Serie A who do not give interviews in Italian. Obviously, however, that performance on the field is the real litmus test of the goodness of an arrival, and from this point of view the first days of work of the French-Algerian midfielder bode well. This is demonstrated, among other things, by the compliments via social media that he received from a praetorian of José Mourinho, Nemanja Matic, who after a practice match distributed praise to his new partner.
There will be a need, because on paper the road to Aouar is not downhill. Finding space in a department in a midfield where there are two safe totems (Matic and Cristante, plus the baby Bove on the launch pad) and in a trocar contracted out to Pellegrini and Dybala – without counting the quality midfielder arriving (one between Sabitzer and Renato Sanches, maybe) – it’s not easy. Among other things, that social post of the Special One also amazed who – putting the photo of his blackboard in Trigoria – as the first alternative to Matic, these days, put the baby Pagano and only after Aouar. A case or a message? Waiting to find out, Houssem tries to put himself in the center of the Romanist village, taking advantage of the absence of the internationals, who will only return on Monday. If talent equals versatility in languages, Aouar could be half a phenomenon.
