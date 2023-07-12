Signals. A little over a month ago, on 11 June, Houssem Aouar presented himself to Roma by releasing the first interview on Roma’s social channels in perfect Italian with French nuances. “I’ve already started studying it out of respect for the club that bought me and its fans,” explained the 25-year-old ex-Lyon midfielder, who signed for the Giallorossi club on a free agent basis. A move that was an indication of great intelligence and availability, if you consider that – two or three years after their arrival – there are still several players in our Serie A who do not give interviews in Italian. Obviously, however, that performance on the field is the real litmus test of the goodness of an arrival, and from this point of view the first days of work of the French-Algerian midfielder bode well. This is demonstrated, among other things, by the compliments via social media that he received from a praetorian of José Mourinho, Nemanja Matic, who after a practice match distributed praise to his new partner.