Angelo Moretto, director of the UOC Occupational Medicine and professor of Occupational Medicine, “was recently appointed by the Director General of the World Health Organization as an expert member of the WHO Advisory Committee on food safety. Professor Moretto’s task will be the constant updating and toxicological evaluation of food chemical contamination”. This was underlined in a note by the University Hospital of Padua.

The appointment of an expert member of the Advisory Committee on Food Safety, after consultation with the Italian Government, will have a duration of 4 years. “In addition to congratulating the professor who has accepted the appointment, the University Hospital of Padua expresses its full support in the delicate task that awaits him”, concludes the note.