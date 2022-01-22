Ayas – A nine-seater minibus with four people on board went off the road and crashed in the Evançon stream in Champoluc to Ayas. From the first information the driver – an Italian – allegedly fell ill and the vehicle, out of control, broke through the protections and ended up in the water. The man – who was 71 – died. Three Swedes traveled with him: a husband and wife (aged 77 and 75) and a woman aged 67. The first two are not serious, the third is still under medical scrutiny.

Two carabinieri jumped in the Evançon stream to help the driver, but there was nothing to be done. The firefighters, the guides of the Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue and 118 also intervened on site.