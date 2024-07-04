Flood in Aosta Valley, request for state of emergency sent

The Valle ‘Aosta Region has sent a request to Rome for a state of national emergency following the flooding last weekend that caused serious damage in the Cogne Valley and Cervinia. The request – according to what Ansa has learned – is currently incomplete as some information required by the procedure is missing, including the quantification of damage. Next Tuesday, the head of the National Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio, is expected in Aosta to complete the procedure and close the process.

Flood in Aosta Valley, Santanchè: “Tourists in helicopters? Hypothesis under consideration”

“The helicopter proposal” to bring tourists to Cogne “is a proposal that emerged at the working table when I went to the Aosta Valley to do the inspection. The problem is serious for the community of Cogne, because 70% of their income comes from summer tourism”. This was stated by the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanché, speaking on Morning News on Canale5. “I understand that those who have no ideas in life must criticize those who at a working table think of everything that can be done. It is a hypothesis – she added – and we are evaluating the possibility and the costs”.