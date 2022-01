A minibus with 4 people on board ended up in the Evancon stream in Val d’Ayas, near the town of Champoluc (Aosta). The driver, a 70-year-old from Sweden, he would have lost control of the vehicle due to an illness and, despite the attempts of the carabinieri on the spot to revive him, he died. He rescued the other three people.

On the spot, engaged in surveys to ascertain the exact dynamics of the facts, there are still the military.