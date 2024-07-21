Aosta the most expensive city in Italy. Milan second, then the surprise

In 2024 Aosta it is the Italian city where living costs the most, while Naples is the cheapest one. It is best to do your food shopping at CatanzaroWhile Bolzano boasts the most expensive food and beverage cart. This is the photograph taken by Codacons which compared the prices of goods and services in the main Italian cities, to understand how citizens’ spending changes depending on their place of residence.



In detail, the association has examined the data provided by the specific Mimit price observatory in the main Italian provinces, analyzing both the price lists of the types of mass consumption of foodfrom fruit and vegetables to meat, through dairy products, fish and canned goods, as well as the rates of services, from public establishments to the dentistscome on movie tickets to the hairdressersdrawing up the ranking of the cost of living in Italy.

If we consider the entire basket of goods and services, Aosta it is the city that presents the highest overall costs, with a total of almost 573 euros for the purchase of the goods and services considered – explains the Codacons – Here, a filling at a dentist costs around 176 euros, compared to a national average of 117 euros; 17.7 euros for a car wash service compared to an average cost in the cities under consideration of 13 euros; 38.5 euros for the item “dog grooming” compared to a national average of around 33 euros.

In second place, with an overall cost of the basket of approximately 565.3 euros, is placed Milanfollowed very shortly by Bolzano (564.6 euros). The city with the lowest cost of living is Napleswhere a total of 363 euros is spent on the same goods and services, followed by Palermo with 392.7 euros.

In the comparison between the most expensive and the cheapest city, it turns out that in Aosta life costs on average 57.8% more than in Naples – estimates the Codacons. The situation changes if we only analyze the food shopping cart: for the purchase of 28 consumer products, from fruit and vegetables to dairy products, including meat, pasta, bread, drinks and canned goods, the highest expenditure is recorded in Bolzano, with a receipt of over 208 euros, followed by Trieste (206 euros) and Milan (203.6 euros), against a national average, for the same items, of around 187 euros – adds Codacons – The “lightest” shopping cart is in Catanzaro, where 156.5 euros are spent for the purchase of the same products.

And the analysis of the individual items in the basket examined reserves many surprises: for example, the highest average price for a pack of pasta is recorded at Pescara (2.45 euros per kg), the lowest in Palermo (1.38 euro/kg); beef costs more in Bologna (on average 23.79 euro/kg) and less at Catanzaro (about 16 euros/kg); the saltiest canned tuna is at Bari (17.3 euros/kg) which however boasts the most convenient roasted coffee (9.3 euros per kg).

Going to the hairdresser for a blow-dry is more expensive than Bologna (on average 22.2 euros), while for the women’s cut Trieste has the highest price list (29.7 euros): better to fix the hairstyle at Naples (11.9 euros for a blow-dry, 12.8 euros for a cut).

For a dog toilet it is best to avoid Venice where the average cost exceeds 42 euros, and if we need to wash the car the greatest savings will be made Florence: 7.93 euros against a national average of 13 euros. For tire balancing and alignment, approximately 38 euros are enough Catanzarobut 88 are needed Milana city that also boasts the record for the cost of a sandwich at the bar: 5.39 euros against a national average of 3.6 euros. concludes the Codacons