Murder in Aosta, the awning raised and the escape. The murderer spends the night in front of the church

They remain one mystery the causes of death of a girl found lifeless in one ruined church in Aostathe murder took place in a very isolated place in a village of Equilivaz which has now been uninhabited for a hundred years, in La Salle, between Aosta and Courmayeur. What is certain is that the girl presents two wounds and a deep cut to the throat. The possibility of suicide and illness is thus excluded. The police forces have not yet given an official information on the victim but it should be a woman French origin, or at least foreign. The age, however, is about 20 years. At the moment it is manhunt who was with her.

The attention now – reports Il Corriere Adriatico – is on burgundy van at the side of the road: the residents of the area had noticed it, days ago, parked and with the awning raised as if to indicate the intention to spend the night there. Among the many hypotheses there is also that of a satanic ritual, given the place of discovery, but at the moment it seems unlikely. Tests were also carried out on the victim toxicological tests to understand if he had taken drugs and alcohol. The outcome will take a few days.