Researchers at Northwestern University have developed the first physics-based measurement system to predict whether or not a person might one day suffer from a aortic aneurysma deadly condition that often causes no symptoms until it ruptures.

The results of research were published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Aortic aneurysm: here's what the new study says

In the new study, the researchers predicted abnormal aortic growth by measuring subtle “flickers”; in a patient's blood vessel. As blood flows through the aorta, it can cause the wall of the vessel to flutter, similar to how a pennant ripples in the breeze. The researchers found that while stable flutter predicts normal, natural growth, unstable flutter is highly predictive of future abnormal growth and potential rupture.

Called the “flutter instability parameter” (FIP), the new metric predicted future aortic aneurysm with an average accuracy of 98% three years after the first FIP ​​measurement. To calculate a personalized FIP, patients only need a single 4D flow magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan.

Using predictive and clinically measurable parameters, doctors could prescribe drugs to high-risk patients to intervene and potentially prevent aortic aneurysm.

“Aortic aneurysm commonly referred to as the “silent killer”; because it often goes unnoticed until a catastrophic dissection or rupture occurs,” said Neelesh A. Patankar of Northwestern, senior author of the study. “The fundamental physics that drives aneurysms is unknown.”

” As a result, there is no clinically approved protocol to predict them. We have now demonstrated the effectiveness of a physics-based measurement system that helps predict future growth. This could be revolutionary in predicting heart disease.”

An expert in fluid dynamics, Patankar is a professor of mechanical engineering at Northwestern's McCormick School of Engineering. He co-led the study with Dr. Tom Zhao, who specializes in first-principles biomechanics.

An aortic aneurysm occurs when the aorta (the largest artery in the human body) swells to more than 1.5 times its original size. As it grows, the wall of the aorta weakens. Eventually, the wall becomes so weak that it can no longer handle the pressure of the blood passing through it, causing the aorta to rupture. Although rare, aortic rupture is usually unpredictable and almost always fatal.

Several notable people have died from aortic aneurysm, including Grant Wahl, a sports journalist who died suddenly a year ago at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Cup. Other celebrity deaths include John Ritter, Lucille Ball and Albert Einstein.

“Most people don't realize they have an aortic aneurysm unless it is accidentally detected when they receive a scan for an unrelated problem,” Patankar said. “If doctors detect it, they may suggest lifestyle changes or prescribe medications to lower blood pressure, heart rate and cholesterol. If it goes undetected, it can rupture, which is an immediate catastrophic event.”

“If it ruptures when the person is out of hospital, the mortality rate is close to 100%,” Zhao added. “The blood supply to the body stops, so critical organs such as the brain can no longer function.”

For the current standard of care, doctors estimate the chance of rupture based on risk factors (such as age or smoking history) and the size of the aorta. To monitor a growing aorta, doctors follow it with regular imaging scans. If the aorta begins to grow too quickly or becomes too large, the patient will often undergo a surgical graft to strengthen the vessel wall, an invasive procedure that carries its own risks.

“Our collective lack of understanding makes it difficult to monitor aortic aneurysm progression,” Zhao explained. “Doctors should regularly monitor the size of an aneurysm by imaging its location every one to five years, depending on how quickly it has previously grown and whether the patient has any associated disease.” Beyond this “wait and see” period, an aneurysm can fatally burst.”

To take the guesswork out of predicting future aneurysms, Patankar, Zhao and their collaborators sought to capture the fundamental physics behind the problem. Through extensive mathematical work and analysis, they found that problems arise when the floating vessel wall goes from stable to unstable. This instability causes or signals an aneurysm.

“The oscillation is a mechanical signature of future growth,” he said. Patankar said.

To quantify the transition from stability to instability, the researchers combined blood pressure, aorta size, aortic wall stiffness, shear stress on the wall, and heart rate. The resulting number (or FIP) characterizes the exact interaction between blood pressure and wall stiffness that ultimately triggers fluttering instability.

“Doctors knew that these factors (blood pressure, heart rate and aorta size) were involved, but they didn't know how to quantify them,” he explained. Patankar said. “It turns out that the combination of factors is what's important. A patient might have an unstable wall but a normal-sized aorta, so their doctor wouldn't even realize there was a problem.”

Surprisingly, the researchers found that buckling tends to occur when the wall is more flexible. This finding directly contradicts common knowledge that aortic stiffness is a sign of aortic aneurysm.

“We showed that the less rigid it is, the more the patient is at risk for future growth and rupture,” Zhao said. “This is because once the aorta reaches a certain size, the body tries to stiffen it to ostensibly protect it from future growth.” But the ones that are still growing are less rigid. The aorta will flutter if the wall is more compliant.”

To test the new metric, the researchers examined 4D flow MRI data from 117 patients undergoing cardiac imaging to monitor heart disease and 100 healthy volunteers. Based on this MRI, the researchers assigned each patient a personalized FIP. In this metric, zero marks the threshold between stable and unstable.

For patients with a FIP less than zero, their aorta was unlikely to exhibit abnormal growth. The researchers predicted that patients with a FIP greater than zero, however, would experience abnormal growth and future rupture resulting in an aortic aneurysm.

“By establishing the prognostic value of this quantitative parameter for cardiovascular 4D flow MRI, we can significantly improve the value of imaging offered as a standard of care for patients with aortic aneurysm,” said Dr. Ethan Johnson, co-first author of the study. study and postdoctoral fellow in cardiovascular imaging at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.

When the researchers compared these predictions to follow-up MRIs or doctors' diagnoses, they found that their predictions were accurate 98 percent of the time. While FIP predicted future growth on average three years after the initial MRI (when FIP was calculated), the researchers say this metric could also offer a more granular view of heart health on a daily or monthly basis.

“The period of one to eight years is where our clinical data falls,” Zhao said. “Not the total length of time that FIP ​​is necessarily effective.”

Next, Patankar, Zhao and their team plan to explore whether FIP can provide clues to how other heart conditions develop. They are also studying whether patient-specific FIP can indicate which prevention methods are most effective at halting aortic aneurysm progression.