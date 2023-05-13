Last night stores around the world had huge lines of people waiting for midnight to buy their copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Today we have thousands of videos on social networks of people who were able to get their game, Doug Bowser delivering the first copy sold at the Nintendo store in New York, and a message from the director and producer of the game aimed specifically at Latin American players. .

Eiji Aonuma and Hidemaro Fujibayashi, recorded a video message thanking Latin America for waiting Tears of the Kingdomthey mentioned new features included in this sequel, they explained that they dedicated efforts so that those who did not play Breath of the Wild don’t feel left out and can enjoy this adventure and finally they wished us good luck as we plunged into Hyrule. But, better see them for yourself.

Producer Eiji Aonuma and Hidemaro Fujibayashi, director of The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom, have a few words to share with Nintendo fans in Latin America to commemorate today’s launch. Please take a look! pic.twitter.com/tNLlvLMYE4 — Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) May 12, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available for Nintendo Switch and you can purchase your copy here:

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It is always a great detail that the people in charge of bringing us our favorite games take a moment to get closer to the audience and their fans.