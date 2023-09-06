Genoa – Great emotions in the XIX edition of theaon Open Challenger – Giorgio Messina Memorial, the international tennis tournament in Genoa which continues on the red clay courts of Valletta Cambiaso with a Total Financial Commitment (prize fund + registration) of 185 thousand Dollars. A week of great tennis which will end on Sunday 10 September with the singles and doubles finals.

In Valletta Cambiaso it comes alive with the first players who qualified for the quarter-finals. The number two seed, the Argentine Federico Coria, he beat Hady Habib with the score 6-4/6-3. In the blue derby victory for Andrea Vavassorinumber 8 in the main draw, which he won against Frank Agamenon resulting in 6-1/6-2. And great enthusiasm for Fabio Fognini with over 1500 spectators who followed him on the central ‘Beppe Croce’ during the match against John Oradini ended 6-0 / 6-3 in less than an hour of play: “I’m really happy with this victory – explained Fognini -, then it’s great to play in Genoa in front of so many friends: I’m really happy with the affection of this crowd , there is a really beautiful atmosphere”