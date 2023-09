Last night at the Aon Open Challenger-Memorial Giorgio Messina, a sold out tournament in Genoa to follow Fabio Fognini with over 2500 people. The president of the organizing committee, Mauro Iguera: “Record numbers, we will exceed 25 thousand presences over the course of the week”. From 4pm the doubles final and then from 6pm the two singles semi-finals

#Aon #Open #Challenger #Genoa #sold #yesterday #Fognini #Today #doubles #final #semifinals