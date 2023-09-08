Genoa – Andrea Vavassori continues his march in the XIX edition of the AON Open Challenger – Memorial Giorgio Messina, the international tennis tournament underway in Genoa at the clay courts of Valletta Cambiaso. The blue, seeded number 8 in the main singles draw, beat a big name of this edition like the Argentine Federico Coria after a perfect performance.

In just over an hour the Turin athlete he closed the accounts with a peremptory 6-0 / 6-3 and conquered a pass for the semifinal: “I’m really happy – explains the tennis player from Turin – I celebrate my call-up to the national team in the best possible way: for me, playing in the blue shirt It’s a dream come true that I’ve been aiming for since I was a child. I’m ready and I’m making myself available to the blue coach.

Did my summons make any noise? I only think about playing, I’m out of these things. Could I meet Fognini in the final in Genoa? It would be great, for me he always represents a point of reference and fighting for the title with him at the AON Open Challenger Memorial Giorgio Messina would be fantastic”.