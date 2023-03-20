BAO Publishing announces that from March 24th the third volume of AOMANJUthe new manga by Hisae Iwaoka. More information about the volume is available below.

AOMANJU – The forest of spirits vol.3

Hisae Iwaoka continues the story of the enchanted forest that exists on the edge of the city, where completely different rules apply from those of the human world. In this volume we discover the origin of this oasis, where the young Soichi welcomes all creatures looking for a home to live in harmony.

How far are we willing to go to protect those we love and pursue our desires?

Soichi, the boy in love with a spirit of the wind, ponders leaving his role as guardian of the spirits, but there are secrets that no one dares to speak aloud to afraid of breaking his heart, and which may prevent him from ever being truly happy. This volume – which arises in the middle of the series, which will be complete in five volumes – also tells the secret origin of the forest and the reasons why that magical place exists.

Hisae Iwaoka, born in Chiba, is a screenwriter, illustrator and mangaka. Among her works – often compared to those of the creator of Winnie the Pooh AA Milne – we find the collection Biscuit Flowers, White Clouds, The Waiting for Happiness (published in Italy by BAO) and Hoshigahara Aomanjuu no Mori. Between 2006 and 2011 you published the series Dosei Mansion (published in Italy by BAO), awarded the Grand Prize at the Japan Media Arts Festival.