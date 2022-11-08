BAO Publishing announces the imminent arrival in Italy of AOMANJU – The forest of spiritsnew work of Hisae Iwaoka. The first volume of the manga will be available for purchase in all comics, bookstores and online stores starting from 11 November at the launch price of € 8.90.

AOMANJU The forest of spirits vol.1

In the Hoshigahara forest everything is alive, inhabited by a spirit with a unique history, to be known. The new series by manga creator Hisae Iwaoka for BAO’s Aiken line is an eco-social tale steeped in poetry, an enchanted reality just a few steps away from modern metropolitan everyday life.

“Among the children there are several stories: there are those who say it is a divine forest, and those who claim that it is inhabited by monsters. It is the only green area in the whole city, with tall, dense trees. “

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title of the Aiken linethe manga of BAO: Aomanju the new series of Hisae Iwaoka.

A large forest grows undisturbed on the edge of the city of Hoshigahara. It is there that Sōichi chooses to live, who has the gift of being able to speak to the spirits who dwell in the woods. Each plant, each rock is alive, and has a story that deserves to be told and kept. Hisae Iwaoka returns to delight her ever-growing readers with a story fully in her style afterwards The wait for happiness, Dosei Mansion, White Clouds and Biscuit Flowers all in the BAO catalog. With a dreamlike narrative and delicate stroke, this series – which will be complete in five volumes – condenses in itself the innocence of a child’s gaze and the most pungent ecosocial criticism.

Aomanju – The forest of spirits vol.1 is available in bookstores and comics from 11 November 2022

Hisae Iwaoka, born in Chiba, is a screenwriter, illustrator and mangaka. Among her works – often compared to those of the creator of Winnie the Pooh AA Milne – we find the collection Fiori di Biscotto, Nuvole Bianche, The wait for happiness (published in Italy by BAO) and Hoshigahara Aomanjuu no Mori. Between 2006 and 2011 she published the Dosei Mansion series (published in Italy by BAO), which was awarded the Grand Prize at the Japan Media Arts Festival.