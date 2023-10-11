Already the author of Biscuit flowers, Dosei Mansion, The wait for happiness and other similar masterpieces, Hisae Iwaoka has once again given us a delicate and introspective work: Aomanjū – The forest of spiritsseries completed with the last issue on July 14, consisting of five volumes brought to Italy by BAO Publishing, who included them in his series Aiken.

We already knew the plot from the release of the first volume, but over the course of the subsequent ones it thickens and is enriched with characters, mysteries and links connected to them: in the forest of Hoshigahara there is a small house inhabited by slightly bizarre people, i.e. spirits of objects, plants and anything else that is apparently inanimate. Soichia kind and altruistic young boy, seems to be the only human inside the forest and takes care of all the spirits that populate it: from the lily of the valley Mountain pinesto my aunt Wisdom spirit of the Encyclopedia, passing through the rooster CitrineFor Pietrino the pebble, Verdiana the frog, the doors Grugno and Gaudio and so on… Soichi’s task is in fact to protect those he cares about, welcome and help others, obtaining in exchange a small stamp to complete his magic card and thus reach his beloved Shinako, spirit of the wind. Will Soichi be able to make his dream come true?

Original title: 星が原あおまんじゅうの森 (Hoshi ga Hara Aa Manjuu no Mori)

Italian title: Aomanjū – The forest of spirits

Japanese release: 2008

Italian release: 11 November 2022/14 July 2023

Number of volumes: 5 (complete)

Publishing house: BAO Publishing

Type: fantasy, sentimental

Drawings: Hisae Iwaoka

History: Hisae Iwaoka

Format: 12.6 x 18, paperback, dust jacket, b/w, colours

Number of pages: from 208 to 216 We reviewed Aomanjū – The Forest of Spirits through print volumes provided free of charge by BAO Publishing.

Even if you don’t see them, it doesn’t mean they aren’t there…

This story is based on some principles of Shinto religionin particular refers to the belief according to which everything has a soul; the concept of. also stands out life after deathas well as the importance of naturewhich wins above all because endowed with extraordinary powers. In fact, the events take place inside an immense forest in which it is easy to get lost, populated by creatures invisible to the eyes of an adult: apart from Soichiwho as mentioned seems to be the only human, the others are all spirits: her trusted friend Mountain pinesspirit of one lily of the valley plant who presents herself to the reader in the guise of a very sweet little girl with long and voluminous hair; Citrino, the rooster who was so named because at the time of his birth he was all yellowlooking for his “mother”, and then again Wisdomit spirit of the Encyclopediawho knows many things; Verdiana the frogThe Windwhich manifests itself in the guise of a young girl named Shinako (with whom Soichi is in love) and a boy, Nowakibecome cynical and hostile due to loneliness. Not to mention ButtonOf Radius, Sofa spirit of the sofa e Grugno and Gaudiotwo middle-aged twin men fully dressed, spirits of the doors of the little house – an inn located in the center of the forest.

These and other characters in the events, each with a story to tell, which in some way intertwines and connects to those of the others. Stopping to read the first volume one might apparently think that some characters play a marginal role, however as the story continues we understand that even the “secondary” characters, perfectly characterized from every point of view, give a decisive contribution to the unraveling of the dense web of existences and feelings that Iwaoka has masterfully created.

The topics addressed are many: love, family, friendship, sense of belonging, but also pain, sadness, death, loss, loneliness… Specifically, the selling point of this one josei lies in knowing how to develop the plot and the topics you want to talk about by making them revolve around the concept of voyage, exploration And adventure. The reader, leafing through the pages of volume after volume, will be led to totally immerse himself in the story, enraptured by enchanted and fascinating places, unusual characters and mysterious events, all to be understood and discovered. It is therefore a dreamlike journey to discover oneself and others, synonymous with growth and the acquisition of greater awareness: the characters show their insecurities, their fears, but slowly they also manage to overcome and accept them. Even those who are apparently smaller and weaker reveal their great strength of spirit and manage to realize their dreams, so once again Hisae Iwaoka surprises us with his delicacywith which he addresses issues specific to psychoanalysis, making them magically accessible to everyone.

See also Sakura, Moyu. -as the Night's, Reincarnation- will arrive on PS4 and Switch in Japan There is an inn-house, in the center of the forest, and a friendly and kind boy will welcome you if you pass by. Except that the house is invisible to the eye of normal people, and its guests are all, in one way or another, spirits. And what is that boy looking for, willing to – or rather, eager to – help anyone who meets him? Iwaoka Hisae tells a story a few steps removed from modern metropolitan everyday life, but imbued with poetry and tenderness, but also with depth of analysis of the soul. If the chicken who regrets having grown up, because he believes that if he had remained a chick he would not have been abandoned by his humans does not move you, well, you are stronger than us. Buy Aomanjū – The Forest of Spirits on Amazon by following this link to support Akiba Gamers.

Refined and precise tables

From a technical point of view, we can admire a clean and precise line of illustrationswhich go to compose extremely refined tableswhich leave the public speechless: simple but decisive lines give life to rounded and harmonious figures. Unlike previous works, in which the mangaka had mostly concentrated on the creation of detailed architecture, with this new work Iwaoka wanted to launch herself a challenge which, despite some small difficulties she herself admitted, she saw as the winner: theillustrate a forest composed of natural elements such as plants, flowers, leaves, branches, all in detail and rendered from various perspectivesincluding the one from top to bottom, which we now know is a peculiar characteristic of the author.

At the end of each volume (except the last) we find gods extra content: short sequences of tables, made up of funny jokes, delve into some of the character sides of the characters; finally, the “Daily diary of the creation of Aomanjū“, in which the author portrays herself at work in her most creative moments, showing us how fun her job can be, but also how challenging.

In terms of quality-price we can say that €8.90 for each volume justifies the price quality of the product, both for the thickness of the paper with which it was made and for the beauty of the illustrations (including the cover ones) and the exciting messages it intends to convey, therefore it is certainly worth purchasing the complete work.

Who do we recommend Aomanjū – The Forest of Spirits to?



If you love stories that always contain a pinch of magic, if you like nature and if you also believe that everything, even the simplest and most unexpected, has a soul, then you can’t help but read “Aomanjū – The Forest of Spirits”. A sweet, exciting and thought-provoking series, with hidden lessons on every page. A masterpiece of psychological introspection with breathtaking illustrationsabsolutely not to be missed if you are a fan of Hisae Iwaoka, but also if you don’t yet know this mangaka and want to approach its contents for the first time.

Immediate and delicate style

Fast-paced as you continue reading

Simple yet detailed illustrations

Topics of psychoanalysis within everyone’s reach Few color inserts (only at the opening of the third volume)