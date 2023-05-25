BAO Publishing has unveiled the release date for volume 4 of Aomanju – The forest of spiritswork of Hisae Iwaoka. It will be possible to buy the fourth and penultimate volume in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 26 May at the introductory price of €8.90.

AOMANJU The forest of spirits vol.4

The adventures of the spirits of the forest reach the penultimate volume, which seems to be out of any dimension of reality and which, however, continually collides with the cruelty of human beings. A tender and deep crescendo for Hisae Iwaoka’s beloved eco-social manga.

The forest is made up of ties that do not age over time, and winds that bring back spring when everything now seems lost.

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title from Aiken lineBAO’s manga: Aomanju vol.4 Of Hisae Iwaoka.

Soichi, the boy who acts as caretaker in the forest, has to come to terms with the fact that the power he thought he had doesn’t actually exist. The wind he is in love with is gone, in order not to endanger him and the forest itself, but it is the absence of those breezes that condemns every creature and every spirit of that place to shut down. A crescendo of tension for this penultimate volume one of the most tender and deep manga of the Aiken line.

Hisae Iwaoka, born in Chiba, is a screenwriter, illustrator and mangaka. Among her works – often compared to those of the creator of Winnie the Pooh AA Milne – we find the collection Biscuit Flowers, White Clouds, The Waiting for Happiness (published in Italy by BAO) and Hoshigahara Aomanjuu no Mori. Between 2006 and 2011 you published the series Dosei Mansion (published in Italy by BAO), awarded the Grand Prize at the Japan Media Arts Festival.