D.he former national soccer player Dennis Aogo has accepted an apology from Jens Lehmann and calls on all sides for moderation. “I spoke to him twice on the phone. I told him he was sorry. I didn’t like what he wrote, not even the wording, and find it a bit disrespectful, “said the Sky expert on Wednesday in an Instagram story. Don’t write something like that, no matter who the message was addressed to.

However, he also wants to emphasize: “Everyone makes mistakes, everyone deserves a second chance. And I don’t think it’s right either, how everyone pounces on him now. For me the subject is settled. ”Aogo announced a meeting with Lehmann soon to“ clear the way like two men ”.

The former hamburger had published a racist WhatsApp message from Lehmann, which may have been inadvertently sent to him on Tuesday evening. “Is Dennis actually your quota black?” It said. The long-time national goalkeeper Lehmann assured that this was “meant positively”. On Twitter, he wrote that Aogo was “very knowledgeable and has a great presence and brings quota to Sky”.

Nevertheless, he immediately lost his position on the supervisory board of the Bundesliga soccer club Hertha BSC. Sky also announced that it would no longer invite Lehmann as a talk guest in the future.