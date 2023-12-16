To draw a parallel with the video game world, we can say that AOC churns out new monitors as well KEMCO publishes role-playing games on mobile devices and consoles. On AOC's side, however, we are faced with highly qualitative productsdesigned all-round for gaming, like new AOC U32G3X, a monitor compatible with G-Sync, with 4K UHD resolution at 3840×2160.

The AOC U32G3X, twin of the AOC U27G3X model, comes in a solid box perfectly packaged, where thick polystyrene shapes completely protect both the screen and its remaining components. In addition to 31 and a half inch monitorinside the package we find the various manuals for the monitor, the cross pedestal divided into two parts, pedestal and arm with extremely simple assembly (joint plus a screw), the power cable, an HDMI 2.1 cable and a Display Port 1.4.

Having unpacked everything, we realize again the elegance of these monitors, with one bezel-free screen and elegant black color which contrasts with some small sections of vivid red. As per the feature of the series, the AOC U32G3X also enjoys a very large inclination radiuswhich makes it suitable for almost all our gaming stations.

AOC U32G3X: technical specifications

The monitors of the AOC series are becoming more and more known (even if they are now quite established), especially for their powerful features suitable for gamingcharacteristics that we will now report below:

Display:

31.5 inches;

flat screen;

anti-reflection (AG);

3840×2160 4K UHD resolution;

WLED backlight;

static contrast 1000:1;

dynamic contrast 80M:1;

response time 1 ms.

Video Features:

Adaptive Sync;

sync range 48-144;

color space 95;

Flicker Free.

Connectivity information:

2 HDMI 2.1 ports;

2 DisplayPort 1.4 ports;

3.5mm headphone audio output.

In the hands-on test, the AOC U32G3X monitor really flexed its muscles, but let's start with one first little sore point, or the keys to navigate the many menus and options offered by the product. These keys are located in the lower right part when looking at the monitor, but in addition to being inconvenient, their function is not even well highlighted on the body.

While on the one hand this certainly benefits the aesthetics of the product, making it very elegant, on the other hand, especially until you get the hang of it, it will create confusion for the user. It's really a shame that AOC doesn't have opted for the single selector choice located on the back of the monitor and present in several of its products.

For the videogame practice test, we squeezed the AOC U32G3X monitor with several games to test its actual qualities. On the new call of Duty for example, in addition to offering the player clean graphics, the 144 Hz refresh rate it showed all its strength, giving a fluid experience like few others. Another feature of this monitor suitable especially for the FPS genre is the gtg response time, just 1 ms.

We then wanted to test the purely graphic characteristics of the AOC U32G3X and we decided to do so with the new Avatar video game. The result was crazy. The game itself features settings that make great use of vivid colors and very detailed, and in this field the 4K UHD resolution showed all its power. Also messing around with the different settings for HDRboth pre-set and customized ones, we managed to really get the most out of the title, a visual feast for the eyes.

Another feature of this monitor that helps to always have a clear and clean image is the Flicker Free systema technology that through the use of a DC backlit panel, significantly reduces the level of image flickering even in the most hectic situations.

The recommended price for the AOC U32G3X monitor is 749.00 euroscertainly an important figure but which is repaid with the performance of the product.