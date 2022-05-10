Companies specializing in the world of gaming monitors are by now certainly not few, and some exceptions mean that players often have the opportunity to bet on winning horses when they choose the new peripheral for their gaming station, whether it is consoles. or PC. Among these it can only be present AOC, a major in the sector that has had the opportunity to be positively recognized for many products capable of satisfying the mid-range and beyond. This allows players to choose from time to time some jewels in step with the times, just like the AOC Q27G2S we want to talk about in this reviewafter having had the opportunity to put his hand on the product and test it for a long time.

A classic timeless offer

Although it is able to immediately recognize some of the details of AOC products, the AOC Q27G2S monitor detailed in this review (here the official page of the product on Amazon) shows up with some somewhat standard feature for the 27-inch market with a focus on gaming. The device in question, with an average price, however, knows how to be recognized thanks to a truly excellent build quality that is immediately noticeable from the first unboxing, and which is highlighted by the excellent materials used for the base and for the device.

This, like almost all AOC products, offers a somewhat distinguishable look and not very suitable for office environments, even if it does not have RGB. In fact, there are various red finishes for both the base and the lower part of the panel, as well as somewhat large feet to make everything stable. One of the first characteristics that is immediately appreciated is in fact that of being able rotate the device completelyeven taking it vertically for some specific setups, and changing its height in a few seconds thanks to the excellent mechanism.

Speaking of the technical specifications, we are dealing with a classic 27 inch desk suitable for the gaming world, which does not have a radius of curvature and can therefore in some cases adapt better to specific users’ gaming stations. Do not miss the 2K resolution (2560 × 1440), very suitable for gaming on PC with this size and compatible with Xbox Series X / S, even if unfortunately not yet with PlayStation 5, which is limited to Full HD, still being usable at best. .

Gaming on PC and console

The strength of this device is to be found first and foremost in the IPS panel, which – for good or bad any use – has a color fidelity that is certainly enviable compared to many other alternatives, and is able to be appreciated in a short time, especially when switching from the solution to another competition. There is no shortage of specific features for the gaming world such as the low input lag, AOC Shadow Control And AOC Game Color to better adjust the images in order to get the best result, and fortunately a high refresh rate.

By exploiting the two HDMI ports or DisplayPort present, in fact, it is possible to reach even i 165 Hz when dealing with the AOC Q27G2S monitor we talk about in this review, a very good result above much of the competition. Although there is certainly no lack of alternatives to the AOC device, even in the same price range, there are not many companies that allow the achievement of this value, which is also perfect for the world of competitive games, letting them be transmitted many images on the screen in case you use hardware compatible with the feature, with a relative difference from 144 Hz and a huge detachment from the classic 60.

Through the particularly complete settings you can in any case be able to customize your experience based on what you want to use the gaming monitor for, considering in fact that the IPS panel chosen by the company also allows you to obtain excellent results when undertaking the vision of various products. Among the possibility of being distracted even with films and series between one game session and another, there is also a certain versatility to be considered when evaluating the possible purchase of the device.