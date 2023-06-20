AOC has officially presented AGON PRO AG276QZDa new OLED gaming monitors 26.5-inch characterized by extraordinary performance. Available starting this month, al price of 999€, the device boasts very interesting specifications.

In fact, we are talking about a screen with resolution QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels), 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GtG response time. The per-pixel illumination typical of the OLED panel guarantees a high contrast ratio, perfect blacks and a wide color gamut (10-bit and 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage), ideal for gamers who want a quality visual experience and high performance.

The design asymmetrical and striking, with a two-tone black and gray finish, makes the AG276QZD not only a pleasure to behold, but also earned it the Red Dot Design Award in 2022.

With the support HDR10the AG276QZD monitor delivers spectacular visuals and exceptional color accuracy, creating an immersive gaming environment, whether in fast-paced, competitive multiplayer games like shooters, MOBA or action games, or single-player games based on a plot and visually impressive.

The wide color gamut ensures vivid and natural colours, bringing every scene on screen to life and making the monitor suitable for both gaming and content creation. Designed for esports enthusiasts, who can appreciate its features such as quick release system for easy installation and the ergonomic handle, the AG276QZD is ideal for LAN parties and tournaments: a Kensington lock guarantees the safety of the monitor even in these public environments.

The cradle takes up little space on your desk, leaving more room for your mouse and keyboard, which you can connect via the built-in two-port USB 3.2 hub. A rubber cable organizer clip allows users to keep everything in order, thus reducing clutter on your desk. The stand offers ergonomic features such as 130mm height adjustment, portrait orientation and tilt adjustment, to promote physical comfort.

Additionally, for gamers who want to customize their monitor to match their colorful peripherals, the AG276QZD includes RGB Light FX customization options, which allow users to create the perfect atmosphere for their gaming sessions. The Light FX can be synchronized with select AOC GAMING and AGON peripherals (gaming keyboards, gaming mice, mousepads and headsets) using AOC’s easy-to-use G-Menu software.