AGON PRO AG274QZM is from AOC, certainly a company not to be underestimated, just a few days ago we had the pleasure of trying a monitor of the company and here you can see for yourself the excellent products that the company generates! Anyway, today we are here to share with you a brand new product that has just been launched on the market.

Obviously it comes to AGON PRO AG274QZMif you are curious to know every single detail, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed!

AGON PRO AG274QZM, has finally been unveiled!

AOC has already proven that it knows how to churn out excellent devices, but with this AGON PRO AG274QZM the company wanted to outdo itself, so no more chatter that we can’t wait to show you all the features of this latest monitor.

AGON PRO AG274QZM first of all boasts a 27-inch display, for (27 “), and an incredible speed of 240 Hz. The resolution instead is QHD (2560 × 1440) with an IPS panel, which as you well know does not disappoint. of course.

Speaking in more detail about this panel, as already mentioned it is a 27 “IPS, moreover it is borderless on 3 sides, it has 1.07 billion colors with the aforementioned QHD resolution (2560 × 1440). The product is certified with VESA DisplayHDR 1000, to deliver a true HDR experience, combined with a fast refresh rate and crisp QHD resolution.

The device can reach a peak brightness of 1200 nits allowing you to view details such as sunlight or fire and also highlighting deep and dark shadows at the same time.

The monitor also offers the beloved USB-C connectivity, with 65W power to charge and power other connected laptops as well. With 4 USB 3.2 ports, the product can also act as a dock to connect additional peripherals such as keyboard, mouse, and so on.

Thanks to the integrated KVM switch, users can switch between two sources (such as a gaming PC and a work or streaming PC) while also using the keyboard and mouse set.

There are also some exclusive goodies, such as the fact that the AG274QZM offers RGB Light FX lights on the back, which can be synced with other AOC devices. The AGON logo is projected on the desk to give a touch of not indifferent class.

The monitor is currently not on the market, but will be available from June 2022 at the recommended price of € 1299.90.