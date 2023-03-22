AOC GM510 recently fell into my hands. This is a really cool mouse that you can find on the official site and which takes its name from the company that produces it. We often talk to you about AOC and have reviewed other excellent products of the company, such as this mouse for example. Anyway, only now after many days of use, I feel ready to tell you strengths and weaknesses of a really interesting product. If you are curious to know everything about this gaming mouse, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Unboxing and features

The AOC GM510 comes in the classic packaging where you expect to find a mouse. Inside the box I found:

1x AOC GM510 Mouse

2x Manuals

But let’s move on to the technical characteristics of this product: it is a maximum mouse 16,000 DPI, with Nvidia Reflex Analyzer technology, 6 buttons, Pixart PMW3389 optical sensor and 1000Hz with 1ms response time. The cable is USB 2.0 and has a length of 1.8m. The dimensions of the product are 123 x 67 x 41 mm. And these are the data. But now let’s give some context to everything by talking about my field test.

But in practice how does the AOC GM510 behave?

AOC GM510 is obviously plug and play. Once connected to the USB socket of your PC you will be practically ready to go. Obviously the advice remains the same: download AOC proprietary software (which we will talk about later) so that you can enjoy all the benefits of this product. That said, one of the first pros I found in the AOC GM510 is undoubtedly the weight. With its 98.8 g we have a feather mouse in our hands that will allow you to move with ease. The mouse is made with plastics of great qualityI did not experience any warping or strange creaking during my gaming sessions.

Obviously, the classic RGB LED that now accompanies many of the company’s products is not missing. As far as the adjustable keys are concerned, nothing to say. The position is very convenient and they can certainly give an edge in many video games. For example, through the software I very often use the top side key as a trigger to throw grenades rather than the common keyboard G key. The classic is also inevitable button to adjust the DPI directly in the game. PPE by the way they arrive at 16000which is not bad in gaming.

A little note on the size of the AOC GM510 I almost feel compelled to. It is a very compact mouse and personally, having large hands, I don’t always feel comfortable with this type of product. Although I have to admit, I’ve found this type of mouse to be perfect for anyone with a palm grip type grip, ie the user who rests their entire hand on the top of the mouse. However, since I have rather large hands, I prefer mice of different sizes. Obviously beyond my subjective experience the build quality of the product is undoubted which also has a really pretty honeycomb design to admire.

A software that still has a long way to go!

Also for this mouse, AOC provides software to customize and configure each product specification. The application name is G-Menu and must be the first software to download if you decide to buy this device.

However, there are some problems that unfortunately also in this case I find myself forced to notify you. The mouse has two fully customizable profiles in order to create the settings you prefer during your hours of play. If the configuration of the optional keys remains in memory, as usual I cannot say the same about the customization of the RGB LEDs. In fact, thanks to the software just mentioned, it will be possible to regulate: intensity, colors, type of display and so on.

However, the problem remains that many times the settings are not kept in memory. It also happened to me with this mouse, to set the color of the LEDs to blue several times, restart the computer and find myself at the default color configuration. I reiterate the need to go and correct these software bugs which in the long run can frustrate customers. Obviously nothing to do with the hardware quality of the product itself!