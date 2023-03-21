I recently had the opportunity to get in my hands AOC GK500 that you can find here, a mechanical keyboard that takes its name from the company that produces it. If you usually follow us by now you should know very well this company with which we often collaborate. For example, here you can find the review of an excellent gaming monitor, and here of a mouse from the company that promises well. Either way, after trying the product for a fair amount of time, I’m finally ready to tell you what I think.

Unboxing and features

This AOC GK500 comes in a package very sober and classic for the type of product it presents inside. Once you open the package, here’s what you’ll find inside:

1x AOC GK500 Keyboard

2x Manuals

1x Magnetic Wrist Rest

Now let’s talk about specifications, which are much more interesting. If you decide to buy AOC GK500 you will have a mechanical keyboard in your hands 104 keys with Cherry MX red switches (Specifically produced in a cheaper version by Outemu). Each key is programmable, the company declares 50 million pressures as duration and there is no shortage of multimedia controls. The keyboard has a polling rate of 1000Hz and a response time of 1 ms. The materials are good, plastic is used and an aluminum alloy is used at the edges, and there is also a magnetic palm rest. Finally, we have a cable 1.8m USB 2.0 to connect the keyboard to the PC. Speaking of dimensions: 433 x 192 x 37 cm and about 0,86kg.

AOC extension GK500, how does it behave in practice?

Once you have connected your AOC GK500 to your PC, you are practically ready to use. Sure, you can download the AOC software to take full advantage of the product, but we’ll talk about that later. AOC GK500 has a minimal design which I honestly didn’t mind at all. As mentioned before, in addition to the plastic, the object is surrounded by a layer of aluminum which is really nice both to look at and to touch. The keys have a light and linear travel (as obviously expected from this type of switch). I want to say it right away, albeit with a minimal design, we are facing a really well made product. In fact, the AOC GK500 boasts a response time of 1ms and a polling rate of 1000Hz.

Let’s take a step back though: in case you don’t know, a keyboard’s poll rate refers to the number of times per second that the keyboard communicates with the computer to report which keys have been pressed or released. Trivially, this keyboard having a polling frequency of 1000 Hz communicates with the computer 1000 times per second. Summarizing the concept at the root: a higher polling rate can improve keyboard responsiveness and reduce the delay between the moment you press a key and the moment it appears on the screen. I have to admit that the keyboard is quite noisy basically, of course, the situation can easily be remedied with a bit of modding, but I would have expected a minimum of further soundproofing when pressing the keys.

If I had to make a second criticism of this keyboard it would certainly be focused on the multimedia aspect. To activate any multimedia command you will necessarily have to use it the key combination “FN” + action which it is intended to carry out. I would certainly have liked special keys as in many other keyboards of this type, which would have greatly benefited the general usability in this field. Especially as regards the volume adjustment of the monitor which is often changed from the keyboard during gaming sessions. There are no USB hubs either and this is a pity! Instead there is a comfortable magnetic wrist rest that over time I’m sure you will learn to appreciate and use in every situation. If instead for any reason you want to eliminate it from your workstation, its magnetic nature will guarantee you the maximum flexibility in its use.

Finally, a little mention of the layout. Before buying a keyboard, always make sure you inquire about the type of layout adopted. In this case, for example, the unit I’m reviewing has a US layout and this obviously entails substantial differences compared to the Italian one.

A software that has a long way to go

AOC provides software for customizing and configuring its products. G-Menu it is certainly one of the first applications to download if you own the company’s products. Already in the past if you remember we talked about this software and how it still seemed a little immature. Unfortunately I have to note that some of the critical issues are still present and let’s immediately give a practical example: AOC GK500 is an RGB keyboard and thanks to the software just mentioned you can adjust: intensity, colors, type of display and so on. However, the problem remains that many times the settings are not kept in memory.

It also happened to me with this keyboard, to set the color of the LEDs to blue several times, restart the computer and find myself at the default color configuration. All in all, good but not great. I reiterate the need to go and file these software aspects that are much more than annoying and end up affecting the user experience as well, seasoning it with a lot of frustration!