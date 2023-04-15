For years we have known AOC extension for its monitors, which we also recently tested, but for some time now the Taiwanese company has also been dedicating itself to the production of other products such as keyboards and, precisely, headphones.

Among this last category we find the AOC GH300 where the acronym stands for Gaming Headsetsindicating the main objective of the product: provide players with a low cost alternative to the most famous brands, without neglecting quality.

However, it must be said that from some points of view it will be necessary to accept some compromises, but we will find out as we go into the review.

Packaging and contents of the AOC GH300

The packaging, as is normal for a budget product, is essential. Even spartan I would say: inside the cardboard box that briefly illustrates the product we find the headphones and that’s it, with plastic packaging and a quick user manual.

As regards the GH300 we are talking about a headset with a detachable microphone, with a very small rod in reality, capable of reproducing audio in Virtual Surround 7.1.

The first element that characterizes them is the presence of the logo on the sides of the headphones, illuminated by small LEDs that we can control via the remote control installed on the cable or via the dedicated software.

Unfortunately, as far as I’m concerned, unlike the GH200 in this headset there is no 3.5 mm jackbut only the USB socket which makes it usable only with PC and not with consoles.

Most of the headphones are made of plastic and faux leather details for the earpieces, with red-colored steel inserts and a grille on the outside to cover the luminous logo.

As usual, the headphones and the headband are in memory, so as to give us maximum comfort even during long gaming sessions.

On the left headset is the microphone, which as mentioned is detachable and is certainly a very useful thing because its plastic arm is very short and if we don’t have to use it it is preferable to remove it. On the thread, as already mentioned, there is a remote control to adjust the volume (via knob)mute the microphone and turn on the LEDs. The position is quite good, despite the cable tending to roll up, because it allows us to keep it comfortably on our desk, ready when needed.

The actual earphones are very large, so as to completely cover our ears and prevent external sounds from entering, however this only happens in theory as they tend to stay quite wide.

For the rest, I didn’t encounter any particular problems, even during longer use sessions: considering the materials of which the GH300s are made, the weight is low (about 300gr).

Audio and software

Also on the audio front AOC GH300 they perform fairly well: the sounds in the game, but also when playing a movie, are reproduced in a clean and detailed way, with a convincing spatial surroundsimilar to what we find on more expensive hardware.

The 360 ​​degree audio simulation works really well, enhancing the gaming experience with titles like FPS who benefit from this type of sound.

When playing multimedia content, there is a lack of an effective bass system, however the sound is still acceptable and clean even in this case. I wouldn’t use them as headphones for music or anything, but if we’re already on the computer, why not?

The only partially disappointing aspect is the microphone, with the voice that is picked up in a somewhat muffled way, but it doesn’t seem to depend on the sponge that covers it. In any case, it remains effective in canceling ambient noise.

The desktop management software is very basic and honestly we can do without using it: it allows us, like the remote control, to manage the volume and silence the microphone as well as set the light of the LEDs that illuminate the logo by choosing between 3 modes: cyclical, static and with an intermittent breathing effect. Nothing else, but in fact it is not that it serves much.