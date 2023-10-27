Through Amazon Italy you can buy a Aoc Gaming Monitor Agon Porsche Design PD27S. The discount is 16%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for these controllers it is €545. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. There are also only 3 units available. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Aoc Gaming Monitor Agon Porsche Design PD27S It offers a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (QHD) with a refresh rate of up to 170 Hz. This model is 27 inches with 1 ms response time (GsG) and HDR400. It measures 16 x 58.8 x 69 cm and weighs 8 kg.