Recently the AOC CU34G3S / BK came into my hands, an interesting monitor dedicated to all gaming lovers and more.

After a long time in which I have dedicated myself to testing it in every smallest aspect, now I feel ready to release a more than complete review just for you! You are interested in the product but you don’t know if it’s right for you? Stay here and I assure you that in the end you will know how to choose the best!

AOC CU34G3S / BK, a monitor designed for gamers

Before even getting to the heart of the review, as always, I want to spend a few words aimed at introducing AOC CU34G3S / BK: as you have certainly understood, it is a 34-inch curved gaming monitor, available for purchase. on Amazon.

One of the many peculiarities of this product is certainly its being a widescreen type monitor, consequently at the beginning you may be very confused. Either way this is an absolutely interesting unit. So, stop the chatter and sift through it together in every smallest detail.

Unboxing and features

When you go unboxing a 34-inch monitor like the AOC CU34G3S / BK, you certainly can’t expect a little box to arrive home.

The package is necessarily bulky and quite heavy, but it does not lose its charm. Opening and sifting through the box, I found a well thought-out packaging to best preserve the vitality of the monitor and every single component is right where it should be.

The kit that will arrive at your home has only two shortcomings, but we’ll get to that soon. For the moment, here is the contents of the complete package:

1x AOC CU34G3S / BK monitor

1x Power cable

1x HDMI

1x Display port

1x CD driver

1x warranty booklet

As I said, the package is well supplied and contains everything you need to use the monitor right away.

The whole, however, has two important shortcomings: the first concerns an instruction manual, which however can be found on the company’s official website, and the second concerns an a / b cable which surely would have helped as it is necessary if you want to take full advantage of the monitor, but we will talk about this later in depth.

Nothing serious though. Finally, I want to point out that the support stand for the monitor is very bulky, as you can see in the photo that I will leave you below. Consequently, make sure you have the right space to place the AOC CU34G3S / BK, otherwise my advice is to invest in a special arm that will certainly guarantee you more freedom in terms of space!

That said, as usual it is time to get down to technicalities for a moment to present this highly respected product: AOC CU34G3S / BK, as already mentioned, is a monitor designed mainly for gaming use.

The unit has a maximum resolution of 3440 × 1440 (WQHD). In case you don’t know WQHD generally indicates the resolution of a widescreen and in our case 1440p can be summarized in a 2k screen for this AOC CU34G3S / BK.

The panel is VA type, while another interesting data is undoubtedly the refresh rate which boasts the modest figure of 165 Hz. I remember that the refresh rate in simple terms indicates how many times per second the image is updated by the monitor. We then have a 1 ms response time.

Finally, as if that were not enough, the possibility of taking advantage of the Freesync Premium technology (we will talk about this later), and in order not to miss anything, we also have two speakers of 5 W each available.

Closed this long parenthesis, you should also know that the monitor has 2 HDMI 2.0 inputs, two more for DisplayPort 1.4, a USB port dedicated to fast charge and 3 USB 3.2 ports. Finally, the classic input for the 3.5 mm jack is not missing.

Well, at this point you also know that we are facing a rather aggressive product, so we just have to talk about it and dissect it for good!

AOC CU34G3S / BK, much more than just a monitor!

Before getting into the heart of the review and addressing the visibility issue, I want to focus for a moment on the extras that you should definitely consider before making a decision on which monitor to buy.

This AOC CU34G3S / BK as already mentioned before, has various USB ports that could really make your life a lot easier when it comes to cable management.

Let me explain: if you have an a / b cable at home (just to understand, the same type used to connect printers to a PC) you can insert it on the back of the monitor and once the other end is connected to the USB port of your trusty PC, you will have practically all the USB ports on the back of the monitor available and can be used as an extension of those on your PC.

I certainly don’t have to be here to explain the advantages of this dynamic, the extra USB 3.2 inputs are always handy and you can take full advantage of them for any peripheral connected to AOC CU34G3S / BK! It is undoubtedly a not indifferent plus that I advise you to take into full consideration from the first day.

A display capable of capturing!

I now want to dwell on the display of the AOC CU34G3S / BK itself, as already mentioned it is a 2k widescreen unit. Without a doubt if you are used to traditional screens this is a big change. But you don’t have to be scared, in how much after a few hours of use you would probably rather kill than go back!

Not only AOC CU34G3S / BK thanks to its curvature and the different angles in which you can position it will guarantee you a complete immersion into the game world, but the development team has also done it giving life to a screen that can capture and make your eyes shine!

That’s right, playing with this monitor I would define as a visual experience that cannot leave you indifferent. Not so much for the colors which, in any case, are adjustable through special profiles and menus which I will talk about shortly, but precisely for the fluidity with which everything appears.

For example, if you come from a 60Hz monitor you will understand only by trying the product what I’m talking about, undoubtedly in the aspects of fluidity and overall beauty of the images, AOC CU34G3S / BK is passed with flying colors.

To all that we have said we must also add the FreeSync technology, which as you well know varies a lot from monitor to monitor. Freesync Premium is undoubtedly a guarantee that it will save your life in case of low fps managing to stem and many times even managing to work miracles, as long as you stay within the required compatibility standards.

The unit’s only flaw is a Backlight Bleeding more than evident, which I report for correctness, although it may only concern my test unit.

A menu definitely not left to chance!

The AOC CU34G3S / BK undoubtedly puts an impressive hardware in front of us, consequently it is reasonable to expect customization menus to match. Again the options are many, I want to first focus on what will undoubtedly entice you the most.

You can at any time switch between three different profiles preset by the manufacturers of this AOC CU34G3S / BK unit which are:

FPS: Entirely designed for anyone who loves first person shooters and will enhance dark themes and black details.

Entirely designed for anyone who loves first person shooters and will enhance dark themes and black details. RTS : will focus on improving the image quality

: will focus on improving the image quality Racing: as the name suggests it is meant for racing lovers and will focus on giving you the fastest possible response times and will work hard on color saturation.

Of course, you can also create yourself up to 3 customized profiles and then alternate them with extreme ease! Another interesting function is certainly the possibility of activating a frame counter and a red crosshair that will always show you where the shot will start, regardless of whether you have aimed or not.

Being a widescreen monitor you will be aware that you will not always have 100% compatibility especially when it comes to consoles. Again no problem, because at any time you can decide whether to switch to 16: 9 mode and deal with black bands so as not to end up with squashed images.

Everything described above can be controlled by pressing the appropriate keys located on the underside of the monitor. With a little training it will become automatic to navigate the menus whenever you need it!

Picture in Picture, just so we don’t miss anything!

I absolutely must point out the PIP mode present in this monitor! This is a feature similar to the system present on Android devices that allows you to open two apps simultaneously.

The Picture in Picture, once activated on this AOC CU34G3S / BK, will allow you to view two different video sources on the display at the same time. All of this is obviously lag free and will be just like having two screens. For example, on the one hand you can view PlayStation 4 and on the other your PC.

The settings allow you to fully adjust the position and size of the content. It is a function that I have learned not to disdain, after all, having 34 inches of screen and not exploiting them is a real shame!

With the audio we are not there!

Finally, I want to say a few words about the audio quality present in this monitor. Unfortunately I have to say that these speakers are the real weak point of the unit. The quality is acceptable to say the least and is not at all suitable for immersing yourself in the game world.

More specifically, the bass is almost absent and many times the audio is so little characteristic that it is difficult to distinguish a dialogue from a background sound. In short, it is always convenient to have integrated speakers but they are certainly not suitable for use other than that of the office.

In case you decide to proceed with the purchase, I absolutely recommend that you get an external audio system that you can easily connect to the monitor via the 3.5mm jack input. Obviously there is the possibility to lower and raise the audio from the monitor menu and also to change everything in case you are not satisfied.