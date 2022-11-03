“Your comment is welcome, but now pay the $8,” says businessman to congresswoman

The Democratic Representative of the United States Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on monday (Nov.1.2022) that the billionaire Elon Muskowner of Twitter, would be trying “seriously selling to people” the idea that “freedom of expression” would actually mean charging an $8 monthly subscription plan.

The entrepreneur he responded this Wednesday (2.nov), mocking the congresswoman’s comment: “Your comment is welcome, but now pay the $8”.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is part of the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party. She gained notoriety in 2018 when she became the youngest woman ever to win a seat in the House. She was re-elected in 2020.

Musk announced on Tuesday (Nov. 1) that he will start charging for the verification badge on Twitter. According to the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, it will be necessary to pay US$ 8 a month (about R$ 41, at the current price) to maintain the identification.

On Sunday (30.Oct), the executive director of Twitter had advanced in a publication on his profile on the social network that the process of verifying users to grant the “blue seal” on the platform was in the process of being redesigned.

“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue badge is ‘crap’. Power to the people! [Selo] blue for $8/month”wrote Musk on Tuesday, in your profile on the platform.

Musk also said the price will be adjusted according to the “purchasing power parity” from each country. According to the billionaire, users who subscribe to the package will have the following benefits:

Post longer videos (current limit is 2min20s);

Fewer ads;

Priority in responses, mentions and search. The billionaire stated that the tool is “essential to fight spam and scams”.

Musk announced that he will create a program for publishers “willing to work with the company” to bypass paywalls, This feature limits non-subscription readers’ access to content on websites and portals.