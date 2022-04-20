A new collaboration between the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design And AGON by AOC – one of the world’s leading brands of gaming monitors and accessories– presented a new display dedicated to the world of gaming: the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD32M.

The new model, part of the premium range of monitors, is offered in an 80 cm / 31.5 “format and features a unique design inspired by the features and details of a Porsche sports car.

Combining high performance with superior quality and finish, the AGON PRO PD32M is perfectly suited for the high intensity sessions required by the most demanding gamers as it offers high-end performance, with a crisp 4K resolution and one 144Hz refresh rate with a GtG response time of 1 ms.

The PORSCHE DESIGN AOC AGON PRO PD32M also features the technology of MiniLED backlight he was born in DisplayHDR 1400 support giving life to an unprecedented visual experience.

“With our longtime partner Porsche Design, we have once again created an iconic gaming monitor that combines the best of both worlds. As a true multipurpose device, the PD32M is packed with features that will appeal to experienced and ambitious gamers as well as content creators, enabling them to improve their performance and productivity “

he claims Stefan Sommer, TPV Global Head of Marketing.

“Our main goal was to create a high-end monitor with a sophisticated design and superior technology. In 2020, Porsche Design and AOC’s AGON teamed up on the PD27, a 240Hz QHD gaming monitor with a stand that resembles the roll cage of a Porsche race car. With the second generation display, we have further developed the racing-inspired design. For example, it integrates the design ideas of the steering wheel spokes of a sports car“,

he claims Roland Heiler, Chief Design Officer of Porsche Design.

Design and technical specifications of the AOC AGON PRO PD32M

There stiffness and sturdiness are key elements in the gaming industry and, as a result, these features are subtly applied to the display housing and stand in sandblasted cast aluminumthe same can be said of compactness, which is also of fundamental importance for monitors, and therefore the design of the display panel housing follows the functional arrangement of the internal components.

All this yes translates into soft tapered rear surfaces that emerge from the panel itself towards the main internal component housings, with separate visual cavities to guide towards the various connector positions, furthermore to visually optimize the panel’s thinness, the rear display housing is tapered to the sides with a slight inclination, creating a trapezoidal shape, which includes metal mesh inlays for cooling and audio speakers.

These areas are also indirectly RGB backlitto subside discreetly and enhance the overall gaming experience and express dynamism with the subtle additional details, such as a backlit horizontal cooling strip, which are inspired by the air intakes found on sports cars, and finally a interchangeable projection logo.

It is not only the design that distinguishes the monitor from other contenders on the market, but also its large size (31.5 ″), the ability to be adjusted in height for ergonomic positioning, and the support that also allows adjustment of the pin for portrait orientation.

The Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD32M is equipped with a IPS panel (AAS) plate, which reproduces 1.07 billion colors and allows you to view even the most subtle differences in tonality, plus it is also highly accurate with a 97% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space to achieve realistic colors and shades.

With the integration of state-of-the-art MiniLED backlight technology, the monitor has 1,152 dimming zones, which can light up individually based on image content.

Tested to display both blinding sunlight and very intense black shadows in the same frame, the AOC Agon Pro PD32M is certified with top-of-the-line HDR certification, DisplayHDR 1400and with a peak brightness up to 1,400 nitsexceeds the common ~ 300 nits brightness of modern gaming monitors.

The IPS panel works with a 4K resolution razor sharp (3840 x 2160) and a fast, high refresh rate of 144 Hzwith a real response time GtG of 1 msa function that ensures that the so-called “ghosting” between frames is practically eliminated.

With the inclusion ofAdaptive-Syncthe new device is capable of implementing variable refresh rate (VRR), eliminating artifacts such as tearing and stuttering, which is why the target audience for the AOC Agon Pro PD32M are PC and console gamers.

The compatibility sector is also excellent, thanks to its DisplayPort 1.4 ports And two HDMI 2.1the monitor also supports devices up to 120Hz at 4K on USB-C And latest generation console via HDMI 2.1.

The Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD32M also stands out doubly as a productivity element for content creators, designers, editors or programmers, being a perfect home office monitor with its USB-C input, which allows the monitor to receive the display signal and transfer power (up to 90 W – depending on HDR setting) and data to a notebook connected with a single USB-C cable.

In addition, notebooks can access and use all devices connected to the monitor’s 4-port USB 3.2 hub, such as keyboards, mice or external drives, not forgetting that the AOC Agon Pro PD32M is equipped with a powerful audio system, with dual 8W speakers enhanced with DTS sound provide therich and clear audio experience gamers have come to expect.

Finally, the AOC Agon Pro PD32M is equipped with a KVM switch, so users can easily switch between sources, such as a gaming PC and a work notebook, using the same keyboard and mouse, and will be able to also show both sources simultaneously in its Picture-by-Picture mode (maximum UHD at 60Hz) from its DP, HDMI or USB-C ports.

While the AOC Agon Pro PD32M is already one of a kind, it can be further tailored to your needs, with the device it features fully customizable RGB lighting (Light FX) on the back of the display, and upon startup, the monitor will greet users with an animated startup logo and special sound.

The on-screen display (OSD) menu is designed with a unique and user-friendly structure, while a wireless gaming keyboard is included for users to quickly access the monitor’s OSD settings with convenience and ease. Last but not least, the monitor comes in one premium packaging and with a USB stick that includes user manuals and related software.

The Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD32M is now available in Porsche Design stores, in specialist retailers and online up www.porsche-design.comas well as in some selected online stores, to a recommended price of € 1,999.

