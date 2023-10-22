The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a 27-inch AOC Agon Pro at 1440p and 240 Hz. The reported discount is approximately €300 compared to the previous price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price it is €959. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, but at the time of writing there are only three units available.

The 27-inch AOC Agon Pro screen It offers a maximum resolution of 1440p and a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz with HDR600 and support for G-Sync Ultimate. Measures 22.4 x 71.8 x 52.7 cm.