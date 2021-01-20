AOC AG323QCX2 is a new monitor that the specialized company adds to its gaming line. He Gaming it is still a good foothold for selling personal computers, components, and also peripherals such as display screens.

AOC AG323QCX2 it’s not bad at all seeing its benefits and a price that we expect moderate in the middle line of the market. It is based on a screen of 31.5 inch diagonal with native resolution WQHD to offer 2560 x 1440 pixels. The panel uses technology GOES and it should offer good results for games and together with a curvature 1500R increase the immersion in games.

Supports the standard HDR 400, VESA’s minimum level for high dynamic range that gives you a typical advertised luminance of 400 cd / m². It supports good color coverage, 99% sRGB and 91% DCI-P3, with a calibration that guarantees a Delta-E <2 value, which would open up additional use for basic photo and video editing, although there are better panels for it (IPS) and this one has a marked focus for games.

In fact, it supports image synchronization technology VESA VRR, native FreeSync for AMD graphics cards, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. The response time is 1 millisecond and the maximum response frequency is 155 Hz.

AOC AG323QCX2 has two DisplayPort 1.3 and two HDMI 2.0 digital video inputs. It also has a hub with four USB 3.2 ports, a connector for microphones, another for audio, and two internal 5-watt speakers. It offers ergonomic adjustments to regulate height, tilt and rotation, and supports VESA (75 mm x 75 mm) for wall hanging. Completing the multimedia section, it has 5-watt stereo speakers.

AOC has not provided availability or price that we expect below the 400 euro barrier to be interesting. If you are interested, in this Guide we review all the characteristics that a user must know to buy the ideal monitor and a selection of the available offer. Many of them are for games because certainly the gaming has become a driver of all PC hardware.